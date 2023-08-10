EA Sports releases new Trophy Titans cards in FIFA Mobile led by Xavi and Ronaldo

To celebrate the legendary careers of Xavi Hernandez and Ronaldo Nazario, EA Sports has introduced new cards in FIFA Mobile's ongoing Trophy Titans promo. While Xavi had a stellar career in Barcelona and is currently managing the club, Nazario was a looming threat who constantly scored goals when he played for Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Brazil. Besides this, several other legends' cards have also been introduced to the game.
The Trophy Titans promo was initially added to the game on August 3, 2023, as a specific event, and since then, it has become one of the most-played events in FIFA Mobile.
Xavi and Ronaldo's Trophy Titans cards have already created a great deal of buzz among FIFA Mobile players worldwide
A few hours ago, EA Sports confirmed the addition of a new group of Trophy Titans cards in FIFA Mobile. The seven new legends with 114+ OVR are set to become the most sought-after items in the game.
Here's an overview of the entire list of new Trophy Titans cards in FIFA Mobile:
- Xavi Hernandez - 117 - CM, Spain
- Ronaldo Nazario - 117 - ST, Brazil
- Patrick Vieira - 116 - CM, France
- Raul Gonzalez - 116 - ST, Spain
- Iker Casillas - 115 - GK, Spain
- Rio Ferdinand - 114 - CB, England
- Alessandro Del Piero - 114 - CF, Italy
The new items will add to the already available legend cards, further enriching what the chapter has to offer.
Here's a detailed look at the existing legend cards in the Trophy Titans promo:
- Zinedine Zidane - 117 - CAM, France
- Fernando Torres - 117 - ST, Spain
- Laurent Blanc - 116 - CB, France
- Diego Forlan - 116 - ST, Urguguay
- Roberto Carlos - 115 - LB, Brazil
- Michael Owen - 115 - ST, England
- Philipp Lahm - 114 - RB, Germany
- Miroslav Klose - 114 - ST, Germany
- Kenny Dalglish - 113 - ST, Scotland
- Jerzy Dudek - 113 - GK, Poland
- Landon Donovan - 113 - RM, United States of America
Lucky players who get hold of the rare Icon cards and prefer to sell them in the in-game market will most likely accumulate a massive profit. However, they must remember that only the cards obtained from purchasing packs will be tradeable.