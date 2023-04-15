Trophy Titans Team 2 has been released in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team with boosted Ronaldo and Xavi leading the pack

EA has released Trophy Titans Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team featuring boosted versions of iconic characters such as Ronaldo, Xavi, and Van Basten. The promo, as the name suggests, celebrates the titans of football who have left their mark on the game by winning the highest honors during their time on the pitch. The Trophy Titan series features specialized versions of ICON and Hero cards in-game, commemorating the memorable cups and trophies that these legendary footballers won in their prime.

Like the first team, this one features a number of heavy hitters such as the Brazilian striker Ronaldo, Spanish maestro Xavi and England's expert penalty taker, Lampard.

Ronaldo, Xavi, Lampard, and Van Basten received especially upgraded cards with release of Trophy Titans Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

As mentioned before, all of the players included in the team are either ICONs or Hero cards in FIFA 23. Arguably two of the best series of cards because they feature the very best to ever grace the beautiful game.

That said, the Trophy Titans series is for those who have achieved the highest of the honors in their day and therefore boasts only the cream of the crop and gives them even better stats. Ronaldo Nazario's base ICON card in the game has a rating of 90 and can even go up to 96 depending on the revisions. However, his Trophy Titan card has an overall stat of 97, making it Ronaldo's top-rated card in the game.

The Spanish playmaker Xavi's case is much the same, and his 95-rated card is the best in the game. Other greats included in the team such as the legendary French striker Marco Van Basten, the Italian defender Franco Baresi and the Scottish striker Kenny Dalgleish have received a substantial increase to their stats as well, making them highly overpowered in FUT.

All the players included in Trophy Titans Team 2 in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team

Here is a list of all the players that have been released as part of the second Trophy Titans team in descending order of their overall ratings:

Ronaldo Nazario - 97 OVR

- 97 OVR Van Basten - 95 OVR

- 95 OVR Franco Baresi - 95 OVR

- 95 OVR Xavi - 94 OVR

- 94 OVR Kenny Dalgleish - 94 OVR

- 94 OVR Michael Owen - 94 OVR

- 94 OVR Steven Gerrard - 94 OVR

- 94 OVR Frank Lampard - 94 OVR

- 94 OVR Patrick Vieira - 93 OVR

- 93 OVR Laurent Blanc - 93 OVR

- 93 OVR Diego Forlan - 92 OVR

- 92 OVR Joe Cole - 90 OVR

- 90 OVR Jerzy Dudek - 89 OVR

- 89 OVR Ole Gunnar Solskjaer - 89 OVR

Is the Trophy Titans Team 2 any good?

It is clear that the second team packs quite the punch with the least-rated cards reaching 89 overall ratings. The upgraded Ronaldo Nazario and Van Basten cards are two of the best strikers in the team with amazing stats. Xavi and Gerard are incredible playmakers who can fit into any FIFA 23 midfield with ease and the highly rated Baresi and Blanc CB cards are an excellent choice for any backline.

