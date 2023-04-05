FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo: Release date and time across all regions revealed

Trophy Titans will be the next promo in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team. EA Sports has confirmed the date and time of the upcoming event after earlier leaks on social media. The upcoming promo will also be the successor to the ongoing FUT Birthday celebrations.

Unlike a few previous events released in 2023, Trophy Titans will be a brand new addition. Like FUT Ballers, the upcoming promo will debut in FIFA 23, bringing a host of special cards for players. If rumors are to be believed, there will be a new version of Heroes and Icons.

The most important news for players are the release date and time. This will help them plan ahead and jump into action when new cards, SBCs, and objectives become available in Ultimate Team.

The FIFA 23 Trophy Titans promo could include some big names from the world of football

EA Sports typically follows a set routine when it comes to promo launches. New cards and events are released every week on Friday to ensure players can make the most of them on weekends. Based on the confirmed timings, Trophy Titans will also follow the same routine.

The Trophy Titans promo will go live on April 7 at 6 PM UK Time. This is the usual routine EA Sports follows with the release of daily content. Players in the United States will have to wait until 10 AM PT/1 PM ET to access the new cards. FIFA 23 enthusiasts in India can access the new content starting at 11:30 PM.

There hasn’t been any further information from the developers about which cards will be added. New Heroes and Icons will be available in the Trophy Titans promo if social media rumors are to be believed.

These special cards celebrate the performances of legends in the world of football. FIFA 23 players have already received special versions released during the FIFA World Cup and as part of promos like TOTY. They could soon have more items starting Friday after the events commence.

Fut Scoreboard @Fut_scoreboard



Remember to follow @fut_scoreboard and Vieira will come as Trophy Titans Icon. Stats are a prediction.Remember to follow @fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x Vieira will come as Trophy Titans Icon. Stats are a prediction. Remember to follow @fut_scoreboard and @Criminal__x https://t.co/p4oUo9Hj2J

So far, players are likely to get special cards of Yaya Toure and Patrick Vieira. More names will appear on social media over the next couple of days as the release date comes closer. One thing's certain - the promo will feature some of the biggest trophy winners from the footballing world.

Poll : 0 votes