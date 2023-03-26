EA Sports FC rumors hint at online career mode without any authentic clubs, set to take a different route from FIFA 23

EA Sports FC will be the natural successor to FIFA 23, and there are some major changes coming for the players. According to insider FUTZone, the career mode will be completely online, unlike its current rendition.

Aside from the elements of online play, there's some more information about what it could be like. Plenty of speculation and rumors surround the new venture, and the latest ones could be important for the community. Career mode has always been an offline affair, even in FIFA 23, and an online route could indicate a major shift of emphasis.

More importantly, the lack of a deal with FIFA might have forced EA Sports FC to undertake a different path. In many ways, the rumored information sounds similar to the Dream Team mode present in Konami's eFootball 2023.

EA Sports FC's online career mode could go both ways with FIFA 23 players

FIFA 23's career mode is quite traditional despite the new features that have been added to it recently. While the customization options have increased, it is completely offline, which lets players take charge of authentic clubs.

FUTZone - #FIFA23 News @FUTZONEFIFA Online Career Mode - Info



• No Real Clubs - you have to create your own.

• There will be a limit players running each club

• 5 transfers limited per transfer window

• Cut scenes for training your players

EA Sports FC might adopt a completely different path by going online. The lack of official clubs might have something to do with the loss of licenses, unlike in FIFA 23. It effectively could result in players having to start their own clubs.

Moreover, there will also be a likely limit on how many clubs players can manage. Again, this will be a big difference from the rules of FIFA 23, where someone can control multiple clubs across different saves. It's never a problem as the mode is offline and players can store the progression on their side.

With EA Sports FC rumored to go the multiplayer route, a restriction on the overall number of clubs is natural. Further rumors mention that an overall limitation on the number of transfers will be implemented. The current figures put it at five, but that could change when the full game is released.

FUTZone - #FIFA23 News @FUTZONEFIFA *note this is in Pre Alpha and anything can be subject to change. *note this is in Pre Alpha and anything can be subject to change.

The existing title still has a few months left in its shelf life and will see plenty of new content emerge. EA Sports FC will likely release around the expected window between September and October.

It's worth noting that all the information comes based on the early alpha test. Things after the full launch could be quite different based on EA Sports' decisions.

