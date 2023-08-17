EA FC Mobile Founders event: Release date, rewards, and more

After going their separate ways from FIFA, EA Sports is close to launching their new football simulator game, and the EA FC Mobile Founders event is expected to reel players in with many perks ahead of the game’s launch. You can earn exclusive rewards and access to premium content like the Star Pass and more. EA Sports FC Mobile 24 is scheduled to launch on September 26, 2023.

With plenty of rewards on the line, the EA FC Mobile Founders event will provide some interesting benefits to those who try out EA Sports’ new football simulator title during the early access period. This article will cover everything you need to know about it.

EA FC Mobile Founders event: Release date, steps to become a founder, and more

As the EA FC Mobile 24 launch date is nearing, the developer announced an EA FC Mobile Founders event through a tweet from the game’s official Twitter handle. With plenty of perks, like early access and premium content, EA Sports wants to reward the players who support the game right from the start. According to the tweet on August 17, 2023, the event will go live on August 24, 2023.

Even though they have already announced the event, the perks it will offer are still unclear. Some rumors claim that there will be Special Player Items, Vanity items, and access to the Founders Premium Star Pass. However, you need to stay tuned to the official social media pages of the game for more information about the rewards in this EA FC Mobile Founders Event.

Features

Even though they are yet to release the rewards and perks for the EA Sports FC Mobile Founders event, the developers have provided a sneak peek at some of the features that will go live with this event in the game.

Starting on August 24, 2023, there will be weekly Feature Deep Dives that cover certain features of the upcoming title. They are:

Look & Feel

Locker Room

Gameplay

UCL tournament

Founders

Apart from this, Real Madrid and Brazil star winger Vinicius Jr. has also been announced as one of the cover faces of the title.

How to take part in the EA Sports FC Mobile Founders event

Since the game is yet to launch on digital storefronts, you need to pay for the Founders event in FIFA Mobile to take part. This event will go live in the game on August 24, 2023, and it will run until the game’s scheduled launch date.

EA Sports FC Mobile will go live on mobile devices this September.