Will the EA FC Mobile beta be released in more regions? Developer EA Sports drops a major hint in a cryptic tweet

EA FC Mobile beta started to roll over on July 31, 2023, Monday (Pacific Time), and will continue until August 31, 2023, Thursday (Pacific Time). It only allowed Android users from Canada, Malaysia, Australia, and Romania to participate. However, a cryptic tweet from the EA Sports FC Mobile official Twitter page on August 7, 2023, hinting towards a possible beta release in more regions, has got the gaming community talking.

After the initial limited launch of the EA FC Mobile beta, gamers from other regions started asking for access as well. EA Sports, the developer, seems to have heard them, and they will be bringing in new releases in other regions as well.

What regions can play the EA FC Mobile beta? Will it be released in other regions? Recent EA Sports FC Mobile tweet creates speculations

As mentioned before, the EA FC Mobile beta version was initially launched for four countries, i.e., Canada, Australia, Malaysia, and Romania. However, the recent tweet with emojis of the Brazilian flag and the number seven has sparked the possibility of its release in other regions.

There are plenty of speculations revolving around the tweet. One user has commented on a screenshot of what seems to be the loading screen of the title with the caption “Here it is!” indicating the release of the beta in other regions.

Another user has commented with an image of Adriano celebrating a goal with the caption “Please be the goat,” indicating the chances of the game obtaining a license to use the Brazilian soccer superstar in the game.

Some users are asking what this cryptic tweet means and others have grown tired of waiting for access. They are asking the developer to drop the beta version worldwide. However, the official news from EA Sports has yet to arrive, which could end the speculation and reveal the big news hiding behind this cryptic tweet.

EA FC Mobile will be arriving soon on the mobile devices of players around the world. It will be available as an update for existing players. While waiting on the official news, you can check whether and how much of your FIFA Mobile progress will be carried over into the new game.