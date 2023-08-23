EA Sports announces Founders Event cards in FIFA Mobile led by Haaland and Bellingham

A few hours ago, EA Sports took to FIFA Mobile's official social media handles to announce the lucrative player cards set to be added to the game with the new Founders Event promo. Popular footballers like Erling Haaland, Vinicius Jr., Cristiano Ronaldo, and others are part of the new promo, creating a huge buzz in the gaming community.

The announcement brought an end to gamers' wait for the promo, which the developer teased on the internet a few days ago.

Erling Haaland and Jude Bellingham cards could be the most sought-after items in FIFA Mobile Founders Event promo

EA Sports has announced multiple teams as a part of the new Founders Event promo, which will go live in the game later tonight.

Team A

Team A consists of player cards like Vinicius Jr., Erling Haaland, and other stars who lit up the football pitch in the 2022-23 season.

Here's an overview of Team A in FIFA Mobile's Founders Event:

Vinicius Jr - 120 - LW, Brazil and Real Madrid

Erling Haaland - 120 - ST, Norway and Manchester City

Yassine Bounou - 119 - GK, Morocco and Al Hilal

Christopher Nkunku - 119 - CF, France and Chelsea

James Maddison - 119 - RM, England and Tottenham Hotspur

Mateo Kovacic - 119 - CM, Croatia and Manchester City

Sandro Tonali - 118 - CDM, Italy and Newcastle

Dominik Szoboszlai - 117 - CAM, Hungary and Liverpool

Andre Onana - 116, GK, Cameroon and Manchester United

Javi Galan - 115 - LB, Spain and Atletico Madrid

Nico Williams - 113 - RW, Spain and Athletic Club

Alexander Sorloth - 113 - ST, Norway and Villarreal

Gyasi Zardes - 111 - ST, United States of America and Austin FC

Denis Bouanga - 110 - LM, Gabon and Los Angeles FC

Team B

Meanwhile, Team B mainly consists of players who recently made the transfer headlines, like Jude Bellingham and Ilkay Gundogan.

Here's an overview of Team B in FIFA Mobile's Founders Event:

Jude Bellingham - 120 - CM, England and Real Madrid

Ilkay Gundogan - 120 - CM, Germany and Barcelona

Karim Benzema - 120 - ST, France and Al-Ittihad

Declan Rice - 120 - CDM, England and Arsenal

Sergio Busquets - 119 - CDM, Spain and Inter Miami

Cristiano Ronaldo - 119 - ST, Portugal and Al Nassr

Ngolo Kante - 119 - CDM, France and Al-Ittihad

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - 119 - CM, Serbia and Al Hilal

Roberto Firmino - 118 - ST, Brazil and Al Ahli Saudi

Virgil Van Dijk - 118 - CB, Netherlands and Liverpool

Hamari Traore - 116 - RB, Mali and Real Sociedad

Marc Roca - 113 - CDM, Spain and Real Betis

Luciano Acosta - 110 - CAM, Argentina and Cincinnati

FIFA Mobile gamers getting hold of these cards will be able to use them in the rebranded EA FC Mobile once it is released. However, the cards' OVR will be decreased in the new season.