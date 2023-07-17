EA Sports FC 24: When will Career Mode features be announced? Date and time explored

EA Sports recently took to Twitter to announce the scheduled roadmap for their various EA Sports FC 24 deep-dive trailers, with gameplay being the first aspect covered. However, fans of Career Mode will be pleased to learn that the developers will also provide insight into new features and changes made to their favorite game mode.

Career Mode is among the most popular modes in the series, with many fans purchasing the game solely to experience the thrills of offline football simulation. With the legendary franchise being rebranded to EA Sports FC 24, gamers can be assured that the developers will leave no stone unturned to appease all sections of their playerbase, including Career Mode fans.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

Career Mode news for EA Sports FC 24 will soon be revealed to fans around the globe

In the schedule provided by EA Sports FC Direct Communication on Twitter, gamers were informed that the developers would release a deep-dive into the various new features introduced to Career Mode in July. However, with the Gameplay deep-dive taking precedence, the exact date is yet to be disclosed, leading to a lot of speculation on social media.

EA Sports has confirmed that the Gameplay deep-dive will go live on July 18 and include details about the various new mechanics such as Hypermotion V, PlayStyles, and the updated Frostbite engine features. The Career Mode deep-dive is the only other reveal scheduled for the month of July, leaving two more weeks within which the information could be released.

EA Sports FC 24 Career Mode news will likely arrive in the final week of July

While there has been no confirmation regarding the precise date of the Career Mode deep-dive, we can make an educated guess based on the information provided by EA and the date and time of arrival for previous trailers. The Gameplay deep-dive is scheduled for July 18, which is on a Tuesday, similar to the release day of the first EA Sports FC 24 trailer.

If EA follows the same pattern, Career Mode news could potentially arrive on July 25 at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 4 pm

IST: 8:30 pm

ET: 12 pm

PT: 9 am

The official reveal trailer for EA Sports FC 24 already hinted at some major visual and performative changes for Career Mode in the upcoming game. Not only will the game have updated broadcast packages and new cutscenes, but there is also the potential for the developers to do so much more when it comes to in-game features.

If leaks are to be believed, Career Mode could finally include a Spectate Mode that will allow fans to assume the role of a manager, watch from the sidelines, and make changes on the go, leading their teams to victory.