"Where's the actual gameplay?": Fans react to the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer

EA Sports has done an in-depth reveal of the gameplay mechanics in its upcoming title, EA Sports FC 24, releasing a trailer that has drawn the attention of fans around the globe. While there are several promising new features and additions in the flagship football simulation series, the reactions to the trailer have been a mixed bag.

While there are gamers who appreciate the changes and improvements being made to various game modes including Ultimate Team, others are disappointed with the lack of actual gameplay footage, calling it a rehashed version of older games.

With such a wide range of responses from a passionate community, the buzz surrounding EA Sports FC 24 is at an all-time high.

Fans take to Twitter to have their say on the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer

The most prevalent concern about the trailer is the lack of viable gameplay footage. Gameplay is the most important aspect of any video game, and EA Sports has often come under fire for not innovating enough when it comes to providing a fresh experience on the virtual pitch every year.

With the latest trailer focusing on new features in EA Sports FC 24 and showing cinematics instead of in-game footage, fans have had their say on social media.

Like every year, fans have also raised concerns that the new title will just be a glorified roster and jersey update while having little to no changes in terms of actual gameplay.

However, the reception for the EA Sports FC 24 trailer has also been positive. The song choice, in particular, has been received extremely well by loyal fans of the franchise, with John Newman's Love Me Again being one of the most beloved and popular songs in the history of the series.

While the trailer lacks gameplay clips, the cinematics definitely look impressive and have given some fans hope for what's to come.

One gamer found the visuals appealing and is hoping for the actual gameplay to replicate this level of sophistication:

GemsFutBaLL @GemsOFGame Game actually looks like the trailer then will be absolutely brilliant,



#EAFC24



Game actually looks like the trailer then will be absolutely brilliant, 🚨Game actually looks like the trailer then will be absolutely brilliant,🏡🚀#EAFC24 https://t.co/kDZD1YW7Om

The various new features being implemented for game modes like Ultimate Team have also created an unprecedented amount of hype among hardcore fans.

Popular content creator Nepenthez, who is an influential voice in the community, has taken to Twitter to express his excitement about the new PlayStyles system of EA Sports FC 24.

NepentheZ @NepentheZ Nate - TheFutAccountant @FUT_Accountant EA is really promoting the new Play Styles in FC 24



Seems like traits in FIFA, but you can add/upgrade them yourself EA is really promoting the new Play Styles in FC 24 Seems like traits in FIFA, but you can add/upgrade them yourself https://t.co/BmvDKCAy27 I think we might see the end of chem styles, and maybe even chem in general, and instead playstyles be introduced. Would be awesome to have a proper change for the game! twitter.com/FUT_Accountant… I think we might see the end of chem styles, and maybe even chem in general, and instead playstyles be introduced. Would be awesome to have a proper change for the game! twitter.com/FUT_Accountant…

Andy 'AJ3' Castell, another popular content creator, has also expressed his hopes for the new Evolutions feature. The new system will apparently allow gamers to upgrade a player in their club throughout the season via objectives, which is a promising sign for the future of the series.

Andy Castell @AJ3



You can now improve players in FUT



Going to grind my Seamus Coleman til he’s 99 rated I know the trailer was very “trailer-y” but there’s some crazy stuff when you dig a bit deeperYou can now improve players in FUTGoing to grind my Seamus Coleman til he’s 99 rated I know the trailer was very “trailer-y” but there’s some crazy stuff when you dig a bit deeperYou can now improve players in FUT 👀Going to grind my Seamus Coleman til he’s 99 rated 🔥 https://t.co/QQ8vogefs2

Overall, despite having mixed feedback from the fanbase, the trailer seems to have fulfilled its intended purpose: getting the fans talking about the latest installment in the historic series.

