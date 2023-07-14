Esports & Gaming
"Where's the actual gameplay?": Fans react to the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jul 14, 2023 05:38 GMT
EA Sports have released a trailer for their upcoming game (Images via EA Sports)
EA Sports has done an in-depth reveal of the gameplay mechanics in its upcoming title, EA Sports FC 24, releasing a trailer that has drawn the attention of fans around the globe. While there are several promising new features and additions in the flagship football simulation series, the reactions to the trailer have been a mixed bag.

While there are gamers who appreciate the changes and improvements being made to various game modes including Ultimate Team, others are disappointed with the lack of actual gameplay footage, calling it a rehashed version of older games.

With such a wide range of responses from a passionate community, the buzz surrounding EA Sports FC 24 is at an all-time high.

Fans take to Twitter to have their say on the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay trailer

The most prevalent concern about the trailer is the lack of viable gameplay footage. Gameplay is the most important aspect of any video game, and EA Sports has often come under fire for not innovating enough when it comes to providing a fresh experience on the virtual pitch every year.

With the latest trailer focusing on new features in EA Sports FC 24 and showing cinematics instead of in-game footage, fans have had their say on social media.

Okay, but where’s the actual gameplay? 💀 twitter.com/easportsfc/sta…

Like every year, fans have also raised concerns that the new title will just be a glorified roster and jersey update while having little to no changes in terms of actual gameplay.

Honestly yeah, what do you guys actually do, barring updating team jerseys and transfers, during the 1-year interval you have to release the new game? twitter.com/easportsfc/sta…

However, the reception for the EA Sports FC 24 trailer has also been positive. The song choice, in particular, has been received extremely well by loyal fans of the franchise, with John Newman's Love Me Again being one of the most beloved and popular songs in the history of the series.

EA using "LOVE ME AGAIN" on their trailer #EAFC #EAFC24 https://t.co/AJl1c3lfJD

While the trailer lacks gameplay clips, the cinematics definitely look impressive and have given some fans hope for what's to come.

One gamer found the visuals appealing and is hoping for the actual gameplay to replicate this level of sophistication:

🚨Game actually looks like the trailer then will be absolutely brilliant,🏡🚀#EAFC24 https://t.co/kDZD1YW7Om

The various new features being implemented for game modes like Ultimate Team have also created an unprecedented amount of hype among hardcore fans.

Popular content creator Nepenthez, who is an influential voice in the community, has taken to Twitter to express his excitement about the new PlayStyles system of EA Sports FC 24.

I think we might see the end of chem styles, and maybe even chem in general, and instead playstyles be introduced. Would be awesome to have a proper change for the game! twitter.com/FUT_Accountant…

Andy 'AJ3' Castell, another popular content creator, has also expressed his hopes for the new Evolutions feature. The new system will apparently allow gamers to upgrade a player in their club throughout the season via objectives, which is a promising sign for the future of the series.

I know the trailer was very “trailer-y” but there’s some crazy stuff when you dig a bit deeperYou can now improve players in FUT 👀Going to grind my Seamus Coleman til he’s 99 rated 🔥 https://t.co/QQ8vogefs2

Overall, despite having mixed feedback from the fanbase, the trailer seems to have fulfilled its intended purpose: getting the fans talking about the latest installment in the historic series.

