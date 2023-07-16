EA Sports FC 24 gameplay deep dive reveal date, time, how to watch, and more

Details surrounding the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay deep dive have been announced by the developers. It comes in the wake of a consolidated schedule released by EA Sports. The upcoming deep dive will be the first of five detailed showcases that will take place in July and August. While each will focus on one key area, the first could be the most important.

Earlier on July 13, EA Sports briefly spoke about the future of the popular football video game franchise. The FIFA tag has been dropped for the first time in its history. While the core experience will likely be the same, there will be changes. The first glimpse will be available once the EA Sports FC 24 gameplay deep dive goes live.

This article details all the important information interested FIFA players should note.

EA Sports FC 24 gameplay deep dive date

FIFAUTeam @FIFAUTeam FC 24 Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

July 18, 4pm UK time

fifauteam.com/official-fc-24… FC 24 Gameplay Deep Dive TrailerJuly 18, 4pm UK time

EA Sports made the announcement earlier on July 16 about the first deep dive. It will be broadcasted live on July 18, roughly two days at the time of writing. There were rumors that the deep dive trailers would begin in the last week of July, but that no longer appears to be the case.

EA Sports FC 24 gameplay deep dive time

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



Duration of 7 min July 18th EAFC 24 Gameplay TrailerDuration of 7 min

EA Sports has declared when the deep dive will begin. It is scheduled to start at 3:58 pm UK Time. That means Indian players must wait until 8:38 pm, while those in the USA can catch a glimpse at 7:58 am EST/10:58 am PST. It’s also likely that the first two minutes will serve as a countdown and introduction, followed by the actual content.

There are rumors that the showcase could last seven minutes, but EA Sports hasn’t provided official information.

How to watch EA Sports FC 24 gameplay deep dive

Once again, the upcoming showcase will be streamcasted live from the game’s official YouTube channel. Viewers are advised to select “notify me” to avoid missing out on any action.

Some interesting snippets were shown on July 13’s live stream. HyperMotion V has raised plenty of eyebrows; many are waiting to learn how it will work. EA Sports has also worked with Opta to make matches much more realistic. Come July 18, a lot of the suspense could be cleared.