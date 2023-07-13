What is HyperMotion V in EA Sports FC 24? New features and more

The latest upcoming football game, EA Sports FC 24, has revealed some essential details in its July 14, 2023 event. With its release date set to be September 29, 2023, fans are highly excited about its arrival on various platforms. However, one of the most notable improvements in the game is the implementation of HyperMotion V, which is considered a notch above FIFA 23's engine.

After being subject to much scrutiny by the fans after releasing its official Ultimate Edition cover, EA Sports FC 24 has also announced Erling Haaland as its cover star for the upcoming title. How the latest HyperMotion V engine will perform in the title is now up for debate.

EA Sports FC 24 HyperMotion V technology

After breaking away from its 30-year-old partnership with FIFA, Electronic Arts announced rebranding its FIFA franchise into EA Sports FC in 2023. Hence, such an erratic decision has been subject to heated debates in the gaming community.

However, with its latest gameplay trailer, and the implementation of a new HyperMotion V engine, fans have finally started to grow fond of the upcoming title. EA first began shifting to the HyperMotion technology with FIFA 22. The next installment, FIFA 23, received an upgraded version named HyperMotion 2.0. However, with the entire system overhaul, EA Sports FC 24 will be on a HyperMotion V engine.

This latest engine allows the game to have eighty times the amount of animations and detailed textures compared to the previous installment. The game's developers have mentioned in the official La Liga live stream that they are introducing 590 million frames of advanced 11 vs. 11 game capture with the new HyperMotion V technology. Hence, EA Sports FC 24 is on its way to becoming the most detailed and realistic football game ever.

We get a glimpse of this in the latest trailer by EA, as we can see most of the 31 players listed in the Ultimate Edition cover in action. Some fans have particularly commended the detailing on Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Junior's faces and their in-game playstyles.

With La Liga Santander being renamed La Liga EA Sports, it is very much evident how the influence of its previous titles is helping with the latest rebranding. Hence, EA Sports FC 24 has become one of the most anticipated sports games in recent history.

