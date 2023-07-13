Will Pro Clubs in EA Sports FC 24 have crossplay? Rumors hint at a massive change

The official EA Sports FC 24 trailer has finally dropped, revealing several key details about the upcoming game. However, the presentation focused mostly on new features, Ultimate Team, and added gameplay mechanics, with no information about Pro Clubs. This mode is amongst the most popular and entertaining ways of playing the game, amassing a massive fanbase around the globe.

Crossplay was first introduced in FIFA 23, allowing players to compete against each other regardless of the platform they are on. Unfortunately, Pro Clubs was not included in this new feature, much to the community's disappointment.

However, a leak on social media suggests that the feature will finally be included in the game mode in EA Sports FC 24.

Note: This article is speculative and is based entirely on a leak from Twitter/DonkTrading.

Rumors suggest that Pro Clubs will have crossplay availability in EA Sports FC 24

Pro Clubs is undoubtedly one of the most entertaining game modes in the series' history. Gaming is a social activity, and this mode allows players to experience their dreams of becoming professional footballers by controlling one player on the virtual pitch while playing with their friends or random teammates online.

However, Pro Clubs has often been neglected by the developers compared to Ultimate Team and Career Mode. While crossplay was not available for the game mode in FIFA 23 during the inaugural year of the feature, this is rumored to be rectified in the upcoming EA Sports FC 24 title.

Crossplay will revolutionize Pro Clubs in EA Sports FC 24

Donk 🍊 @DonkTrading NEW - Cross-play will be available in PRO CLUBs in EAFC24!



FINALLY



The Pro Clubs community has often voiced their grievances to EA Sports on social media, asking for reforms and new features to make their experience more entertaining and engaging. One of the primary complaints amongst players has been the difficulty in matchmaking, with crossplay seemingly being the answer to many of their problems.

If leaks are to be believed, their demands have finally been addressed by those in power, as EA Sports FC 24 is rumored to have the availability of crossplay for Pro Clubs.

However, players will also hope EA Sports has developed a functional and efficient anti-cheat system for the game's PC version that prevents hackers and cheaters from spoiling the fun for others during crossplay games.

