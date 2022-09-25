5 best FIFA 23 Pro Clubs formations to take you to the next level

Gaming is a social experience that allows people to interact and enjoy with friends and strangers alike, and FIFA 23 Pro Clubs will offer precisely that. While Ultimate Team may steal the spotlight due to its regular content drops, large player base, and competitive game modes, Pro Clubs is by far the most enjoyable aspect of FIFA.

Pro Clubs allows players to truly feel what it's like to be on a football team, contributing by doing their part while communicating with their teammates and coordinating every play.

EA Sports has added many improvements and features to Pro Clubs in FIFA 23, making it a fresh and enjoyable experience for newbies and veterans. Players need to know which formations are the most viable in this game mode to optimize their performance and have the most success and fun in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

These formations will be the most conducive to succeed in FIFA 23 Pro Clubs

1) 4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow)

4-1-2-1-2 (Narrow), also referred to as the 4-1-2-1-2(2), is one of the most popular formations in Pro Clubs and has retained its effectiveness over the years. The formation provides a unique attacking flair that is second to none while also being defensively sound with four defenders at the back.

This formation encapsulates every element required to be successful in Pro Clubs. The three forwards create an efficient triangle on counterattacks for one-two passes, the three midfielders provide stability and creative flair to the side, and the wing-backs can be used to move up and down the pitch to support both offense and defense.

2) 3-5-2

For teams looking to go all-out attacking and overwhelm their opponents, 3-5-2 is a perfect choice. With just three defenders patrolling the back-line, this formation sacrifices a stable defensive core for attacking prowess. It has been a mainstay in Pro Clubs for years and will most likely continue to be effective in FIFA 23.

3-5-2 is similar to the 4-1-2-1-2(2) in many regards. This formation also possesses the attacking triangle of two strikers and a central attacking midfielder (CAM). Wide midfielders assume the role of full-backs while defending but play a lot more offensive and advanced roles while attacking. The three centre-backs need to be extremely rapid for this formation to be viable for both Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs.

3) 4-3-3 (False 9)

4-3-3 (False 9), also referred to as the 4-3-3(5), is an apt choice for teams looking to recreate a realistic footballing experience on the virtual pitch. It is by far the best formation to create intricate plays and break down the opposition with technical and visionary passing. With Hypermotion 2.0 being introduced to FIFA 23, a realistic approach might be the best way forward.

As the name of the formation suggests, the central striker plays as a false nine and is the focal point of the entire team. He drops deep to support the midfield and links the attack together, creating space and opportunities for the wingers to run into the box and score.

This formation is similar to the 4-1-2-1-2(2) in that it has three midfielders to form the team's core. The striker playing the false nine assumes the role of the creator, similar to the CAM in 4-1-2-1-2(2). However, the key difference here is that while the two wingers play as strikers by cutting inside, their natural wide position offers pace to the attack, as players can exploit the space on the wings.

4) 4-2-3-1

The 4-2-3-1 is a basic but overpowered choice for players in every FIFA installment, and FIFA 23 will be no different. It is the most balanced and structurally sound formation in the game, making it popular in FUT and Pro Clubs.

Teams can use this formation to accommodate their personal preferences and style of play. The wide attacking midfielders deployed in 4-2-3-1 add versatility to the formation. They can play as wingers for teams looking to exploit the wings with raw pace and can also be more compact for possession-based passing.

The two central defensive midfielders add balance to the team, supporting the back-line while defending and helping transition from defense to the offense during counters. All these factors will combine to make this one of the most overpowered formations yet again in FIFA 23.

5) 5-2-1-2

While five at-the-back formations often get a bad reputation due to their inherent defensive nature, these formations are incredibly effective for teams looking to exploit their opponents on counterattacks. This tactic is viable not only in real life but also on the virtual pitch of Pro Clubs.

The 5-2-1-2 is fundamentally similar to the 3-5-2, but with wing-backs instead of wide midfielders. This reinforces the formation defensively by sacrificing some of the attacking firepower.

