5 best center-backs to sign in FIFA 23 Career Mode

Single-player fans of FIFA 23 now have a brand new version of Career Mode to explore. FIFA 23 ups the realism factor, making controlling users' beloved team seem as authentic as possible. A reliable backline is needed for any team to be successful and avoid being put to the sword early on, as the best defenders will save the match in challenging circumstances.

The team will never succeed if it keeps giving up goals, and it will be incredibly challenging to lead the team to the absolute top without quality defenders. FIFA 23 players should always strive to have a strong defensive backline, as they'll boost the team's chances of success.

Note: This list is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 center-backs who can be great assets in FIFA 23 Career Mode

1) Virgil van Dijk

Virgil Van Dijk is a right-footed Dutch defender (CB) who plays for Liverpool in the Premier league. He has a two-star Skill Moves rating and a three-star Weak Foot rating. His Defensive Work Rate is high, and his Attacking Work Rate is medium.

His overall is 90 in FIFA 23, with a 91 rating in Defense. Virgil van Dijk acts like a wall in the team and has a Reaction rating of 89 and a Composure of 90. His Physical attribute (86) is outstanding, but he lacks stamina. His long passes are incredible and come with a rating of 86, which helps the team initiate perfect counterattacks.

Van Dijk now ranks among the top ten players in FIFA 23 after receiving a one-point rise to his overall rating.

2) Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias is a 25-year-old Portuguese player playing for Manchester City in the English Premier League. He is a right-footed player with 2-star Skill Moves and 4-star Weak Foot. His Defensive Work Rate is high, while his Attacking Work Rate is medium.

Dias' overall rating is 88, with a potential of 91 in FIFA 23. He has astounding Physical and Defending attributes, which both stand at 88. The downside is that his Pace (63) is considerably low, but his defensive awareness and aggression of jostling, tackling, and slide tackling are top-notch.

3) Marquinhos

Marquinhos, a 28-year-old Brazilian international, plays as a center-back for Paris Saint Germain in France's Ligue 1. He is a right-footed player with both Skill Moves and Weak Foot ratings of three stars. His Defensive Work Rate is high, and his Attacking Work Rate is medium.

Marquinhos has an overall of 88 (Image via EA Sports)

Since 2013, Marquinhos has consistently played well for Paris Saint-Germain. He is among the world's best defensive players in terms of technical ability. He has an overall rating of 88 with a potential of 90 in FIFA 23 and is really good at defensive recoveries.

Marquinhos excels at aerial duels, all thanks to his Jumping attribute of 92, in addition to being a great tackler. Due to his aerial talent, he poses a continuous threat during set-pieces. He is also excellent at blocking opponents, and getting past him is quite tough.

4) Antonio Rudiger

Right-footed German defender Antonio Rüdiger plays for Real Madrid in LaLiga. His Skill Moves are rated 2-star, while his Weak Foot is rated 3. His Defensive and Attacking Work Rate stands high.

Rudiger's overall rating is 87, with a potential of 88 in FIFA 23, making him one of the best center-backs and an absolute beast on the football field. He’s got the pace needed in the position, and it’s enough for the users not to worry about someone outpacing him. Rudiger also has incredible strength, and his standing and sliding tackles are phenomenal.

In the field of Dribbling (67), he is not as silky as the other defenders on the list. However, he is a very solid defender with the best three combinations of Pace, Defense, and Physical attributes.

5) Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly is a Senegalese right-footed defender currently playing for Chelsea in the Premier League. He has a Skill Moves rating of 2-star and a Weak Foot rating of 4-star. His Defensive Work Rate is high, and his Attacking Work Rate is medium.

Koulibaly's overall rating is 87, and he is a great defender with outstanding Pace, Defense, and Physical attributes. He excels in obtaining or retaining the ball by making contact with opponents and is one of the strongest center-backs in FIFA 23.

Koulibaly is a confident tackler, and even in dangerous situations, he somehow manages to tackle with a low chance of making a foul. His pace is astounding, and it is challenging to dribble past him.

