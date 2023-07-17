Will EA Sports FC 24 have a career mode? Exploring all rumors and details

EA Sports FC 24’s big reveal, which took place on July 13, provided a clearer picture of the future of the popular video game franchise. It showcased a few of the changes and new features the developers have in store. While some game modes and future projects were highlighted, the career mode wasn’t showcased explicitly. That said, it’s almost certain that the popular offline mode will be included in the upcoming title.

The career mode has been a strong point of the FIFA franchise. It allows players to choose a club and lead them to glory as a player, manager, or both. Over the years, the developers have included useful additions that make the mode even more immersive. EA Sports FC 24 might take things in a new direction, but the career mode has already been confirmed as part of the game.

EA Sports FC 24 reveals career mode through tweet

An official confirmation regarding the presence of career mode in EA Sports FC 24 comes from the schedule posted by the developers on the game’s official Twitter hande. The schedule mentions a window of things to come, which includes special deep dive trailers.

Each deep dive trailer will deal with specialized areas or game modes, and the one related to the career mode will be showcased in July. EA Sports hasn’t informed players about the exact date, but the showcase will likely take place in the last week of July.

The popular game mode is expected to retain the same core gameplay mechanics, and you will be able to play as a manager or fulfill your ambitions of becoming a professional footballer. However, some interesting rumors have been doing the rounds on social media.

EA Sports FC 24 career mode rumors

Right after the first major reveal on July 13, there were rumors about a first-person camera mode being implemented in career mode. Additional rumors include extra cutscenes, which could increase the overall immersiveness. There’s a scene in the announcement trailer where Liverpool signing Alexis Mac Allister is presented to the press. While these implementations won’t directly impact gameplay, they will certainly make the mode feel much more life-like.

We will have some clarity regarding whether these rumors are true when the career mode deep dive occurs. You can follow Sportskeeda and the game’s official Twitter handle to learn about the latest news.