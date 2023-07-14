4 announcements in the EA Sports FC 24 reveal that you might have missed

With the worldwide release of EA Sports FC 24 being right around the corner, the developers have released a gameplay trailer highlighting their ambitions for the series' future. The franchise will be rebranded as a whole new entity after decades, and EA Sports has left no stone unturned to provide their fanbase with the most authentic and immersive football simulation experience yet.

The trailer featured details regarding various new features and additions to the game, including gameplay mechanics like PlayStyles, Hypermotion V, and changes to the Frostbite engine. However, several small nuggets of information might have slipped under the radar.

Latest gameplay trailer revealed a plethora of information about EA Sports FC 24

1) The addition of women Icons to Ultimate Team

The reveal presentation emphasized the representation of female footballers in EA Sports FC 24, with more leagues and competitions than ever before. The most exciting aspect was the inclusion of women in Ultimate Team, allowing them to play alongside their male counterparts in a whole new and promising way to play the game.

However, many might have missed the news of women Icons and Heroes also being added to the roster. The trailer showcased legendary Portuguese attacker Luis Figo being substituted and replaced with Mia Hamm, confirming the presence of women Icons in EA Sports FC 24.

This is a promising sign for the future of the series. Not only does it contribute to inclusivity in gaming, but it will also provide gamers with more options when building squads in Ultimate Team, as well as more meta tactics to explore.

2) FC Tactical

EA Sports has done an excellent job of diversifying their approach to the interactive side of football. Tactical Football is a turn-based football game released by these amazing developers that is available on mobile devices worldwide. Being a mobile game, it does not have the visual prowess and impressive gameplay mechanics of its console counterpart, instead opting for a strategic style of play.

With tactics being a crucial aspect of the sport in real life, this game will offer an immersive and authentic experience for hardcore football enthusiasts. The EA Sports FC 24 reveal trailer provided gamers with some insight regarding the future of this title, with EA Sports adopting it under the FC umbrella and promising big things for the future of FC Tactical.

3) FC Mobile

FIFA Mobile was widely regarded as one of the most popular and entertaining mobile games in the world, with EA Sports giving it just as much attention as the console versions when it came to releasing new content. It rapidly became an extremely lucrative source of income for the developers, so it is no surprise that the title will also be included in the FC franchise.

The EA Sports FC 24 trailer informed gamers around the globe that this incredible mobile gaming title will be rebranded as FC Mobile, and a new season will arrive soon.

4) FC Pro

SAF Cal @sbc_tips EA have created an entire new pro platform for top level players called FC Pro...



EA Sports will introduce FC Pro as the new esports system to host competitive gameplay tournaments for EA Sports FC 24. This is potentially the spiritual successor to the FIFA Global Series system, popularly known as the FGS, a framework of various tournaments and competitions culminating in the best gamers across the world facing off for the ultimate prize.

With the franchise facing a complete overhaul, competitive esports players were possibly concerned for their future, and EA Sports has put their worries to rest with the introduction of FC Pro. Similar to the other aspects of the series, this new system will undoubtedly be more rewarding, efficient, and appealing than ever before, giving gamers even more incentive to compete at the highest level.

