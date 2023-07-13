FIFA Mobile introduces Centurions promo featuring Neymar Jr and Cavani

FIFA Mobile is about to launch an intriguing new promo called "Centurions," which features some of football's most famous stars. Neymar Jr and Edinson Cavani, two notable footballers, will headline this highly anticipated event. The Centurions promo honors players who have amassed over 100 international caps for their national teams.

Several players are included in this promo, with their remarkable skills and contributions to the football world, providing an exciting opportunity for FIFA Mobile lovers to improve their squads and experience the excitement of playing with football giants.

Complete list of all FIFA Mobile Centurions promo cards introduced by EA Sports

Two football legends, Neymar Jr. and Edinson Cavani, highlight the group in this promo. The exciting Brazilian attacker, Neymar Jr, has a rating of 114. His mesmerizing abilities and agility have wowed people all over the football world. With a rating of 112 in this newly introduced promo, he is joined by the unstoppable Uruguayan striker Edinson Cavani. Cavani's precision finishing and tenacity on the pitch have made him a force to be reckoned with.

The Centurions promo has ten players with individual abilities and positions in FIFA Mobile. Here is the entire list:

Clarence Seedorf - 115 - Central Attacking Midfielder - Netherlands Neymar Jr - 114 - Left Winger - Brazil Riyad Mahrez - 113 - Right Winger - Algeria Cody Gakpo - 113 - Left Winger - Netherlands David Alaba - 114 - Central Backward - Austria Stefan de Vrij - 112 - Central Backward - Netherlands Wissam Ben Yedder - 112 - Striker - France Thiago Alcântara - 113 - Central Midfielder - Spain Edinson Cavani - 112 - Striker - Uruguay Leonardo Bonucci - 113 - Central Backward - Italy

These Centurions represent various nationalities and positions, highlighting the global talent that FIFA Mobile hopes to promote through this special promotion. Players can now try to add these unique individuals to their squads and gain personal experience with their extraordinary skills in the game.

Expected excitement and rewards in this promo

Note: These are speculation and are not confirmed by the publisher, EA Sports.

This promotion could include unique elements such as special Centurions-themed live events where participants can demonstrate their talents and earn additional rewards. Players can also complete quests and missions to redeem these coveted cards and perform exchanges to obtain Centurions promo football legends in FIFA Mobile.

