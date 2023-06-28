5 best ways to get more promo players in FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile, the popular soccer simulation game, lets players immerse themselves in this title by allowing them to build and manage their dream teams. Recruiting promo footballers is a vital part of squad building. Having them can greatly enhance your team's performance and provide a unique gaming experience. Promo items are frequently more powerful and have unique attributes that can offer you an advantage on the pitch.

This article will offer a look at the five best ways to get more promo players in FIFA Mobile, so you can make a strong team and dominate your opponents.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

What are the best ways to get more promo players in FIFA Mobile?

5) Take advantage of in-game events and promotions

Participating in in-game events is one of the most effective ways to earn promo players in FIFA Mobile. This game frequently hosts limited-time content centered on specific themes, such as tournaments and individual achievements. These events often include exclusive promo players that can only be obtained as long as they're active.

Keep up with game-related news and announcements to increase your chances of acquiring such items. FIFA Mobile typically includes a calendar for forthcoming events, allowing you to organize your sessions accordingly.

Participate in these types of content, completing the relevant requirements and earning event-specific rewards. To unlock promotional players, some events will make you play matches, accomplish tasks, and trade in specific items.

4) Play Division Rivals matches to get promo players

Division Rivals is a significant aspect of FIFA Mobile that allows you to gain promotional players. It is a competitive mode where you compete in real-time matches against other gamers. Climbing the ranks in this mode and being in higher divisions on its leaderboard will reward you with better items, including promo footballers.

Improve your abilities and win more games in this mode to boost your chances of acquiring these coveted athletes.

3) Utilize the Transfer Market to obtain coveted players

Within FIFA Mobile, the Transfer Market is a player-driven marketplace where you can purchase and sell items. Keep an eye on market trends and hunt for opportunities to purchase promo footballers at reasonable costs.

The worth of specific items may fluctuate during promotional events. Take advantage of these changes by keeping an eye on the market and looking for good discounts. Set up filters and look for promo items being offered at a price lower than their usual market value. This will help you acquire them on the cheap and add them to your squad.

2) Open packs to get new promo players

FIFA Mobile offers a variety of packs that contain a random selection of players, including promotional ones. These collections of items can be purchased with real money or in-game currency. While the outcome is entirely dependent on luck, opening packs can be a thrilling way to gain promotional players.

Keep an eye out for limited-time bundles or events that feature such items. That said, packs are more likely to feature valuable promo players, making them desirable in the game.

1) Earn Star Pass Points from the pass

Earning Star Pass Points is another way to gain promo players in FIFA Mobile. The Star Pass is a premium subscription-based feature that grants access to exclusive prizes. This includes promo items. Moreover, you can receive access to additional challenges and objectives that reward you with Star Pass Points by subscribing to the Star Pass.

To gain these points, complete the provided activities — such as playing matches, scoring goals, or reaching specific milestones. As you earn points, you can advance through the Star Pass tiers, gaining access to exclusive content like promotional players. To increase your chances of gaining these key items, make sure to participate in Star Pass events.

In FIFA Mobile, the Star Pass is the most effective way to obtain promotional players. This service offers a trustworthy and advantageous avenue to build your team with assured benefits, distinctive items, and without spending too many FIFA Coins.

