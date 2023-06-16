5 best FIFA Mobile tips and tricks to get more TOTS items

FIFA Mobile, EA Sports' well-known football simulation game, offers a brand-new event called Team of the Season (TOTS) that rewards high OVR players, coins, gems, and other in-game currency. This event provides you with access to some of the most sought-after cards. Items labeled Team of the Season represent the best football players from throughout the world.

We'll provide you with five tips in this article on how to acquire more TOTS items. Whether you regularly play the game or you've never played it before, these tactics will help you improve your team.

FIFA Mobile provides you with different ways to obtain TOTS items

1) Icon tokens

To obtain TOTS icon tokens, you must complete objectives in the TOTS icons segment of the event. The weekly Prime Icon by TOTS event will give you a chance to get the Roberto Carlos card.

The guaranteed rewards in the TOTS event can equip you with a 103+ OVR TOTS player. To earn a chance to redeem Roberto Carlos, you must have at least 50 icon tokens. Collect Star Pass and Multipass pass points and spend them in the game to unlock icon tokens.

2) Get it from the Transfer Market in FIFA Mobile

The ability to purchase any type of player in FIFA Mobile is a fantastic element of the transfer market. If you have a large amount of coins, you should definitely be buying TOTS items from the market. To purchase players from the market, go to "Market," click "Search," swipe up to "Programs," and then select TOTS23.

Here is the budget list of TOTS players that you can buy from the market:

ST - Gabriel Jesus (108 OVR) (6.6m) (5 stars)

CF - Alexis Sánchez (107 OVR) (2.2m) (5 stars)

LW - Dušan Tadić (107 OVR) (2.2m) (5 stars)

RW - Rodrygo Silva(108 OVR) (6.9m) (4 stars)

RM - Samuel Chukwueze (107 OVR) (2.2m) (4 stars)

CM - Hakan Çalhanoğlu (106 OVR) (1.28m) (4 stars)

LM - Steven Bergwijn (107 OVR) (2.2m) (4 stars)

CAM - Mohammed Kudus (107 OVR) (2.2m) (4 stars)

CDM - Ismaël Bennacer (108 OVR) (6.6m) (4 stars)

LB - José Gayà (107 OVR) (2.2m) (4 stars)

RB - Lutsharel Geertruida (107 OVR) (2.2m) (3 stars)

LWB - Ryan Giles (106 OVR) (6.3m) (3 stars)

RWB - Christopher Trimmel (106 OVR) (6.4m) (3 stars)

CB - Hassan Tombakti (106 OVR) (1.3m) (2 stars)

GK - Alban Lafont (107 OVR) (2.2m) (1 star)

3) Complete quests and collect daily rewards

Every week, EA Sports provides you with two TOTS cards as part of your daily incentives. The first football card (103 OVR) will be delivered on the third day, and the second (103+ OVR) on the seventh.

Completing daily and weekly missions in FIFA Mobile will award you cards, coins, and credits. You can earn more cards from the TOTS event using the quest credits you earned in FIFA Mobile.

4) Complete the event

You can assemble TOTS items from different leagues and classic squads during this Team of the Season event. It features Ligue 1, La Liga, Bundesliga, Premier League, TOTS icons, and Community. You can collect daily rewards and play skill games and matches in FIFA Mobile to earn token points for each league. You can then use the points to get Team of the Season items in your "My Players" list.

Keep in mind that the Team of the Season event is a P2W (Pay-to-win) event, which means you will receive the most awards if you spend money.

5) Buy the Star Pass

Purchasing Star Pass in FIFA Mobile is the easiest way to acquire a large number of event rewards for a low cost. The TOTS Star Pass includes 36 TOTS items, including Roberto Baggio's star icon pack. If you don't want to invest, a free Star Pass can get you 17 items from the event.

It's worth noting that the money required to buy a Star Pass or a multipass in FIFA Mobile is the same, although the latter provides fewer benefits. If you want the most bang for your buck, you should only buy the Star Pass in the game.

As you continue your FIFA Mobile experience, keep these suggestions in mind. The thrill of getting Team of the Season items and seeing the impact they have on your squad is a satisfying experience that will take your games to new heights.

