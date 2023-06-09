FIFA Mobile Serie A Pass: Rewards, how to get Serie A Credits, and more

Following yesterday's announcement, the new Team of the Season (TOTS) Serie A Chapter has made its way into FIFA Mobile. Serie A happens to be the fifth European League (after Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and Ligue 1) to be added to the game. The promo has brought in a new pass, the TOTS Serie A Pass, that will enable gamers across the world to get exclusive rewards.

Rafael Leao and Wojciech Szczesny are the highest ranked rewards in the new TOTS Serie A Pass in FIFA Mobile

The new Team of the Season Serie A Pass follows the same pattern as the recently concluded Ligue 1 Pass. It costs 1,000 FIFA Points and offers TOTS cards, coins, gems, and other items.

Serie A Pass has replaced the Ligue 1 Pass in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The new TOTS Serie A Pass in FIFA Mobile is divided into 15 ranks, and each rank contains lucrative rewards. Here's a look at the exclusive ranked rewards you can obtain:

Rank 1: 106 OVR TOTS Player E

106 OVR TOTS Player E Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 5: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items

2 Rank-up Items Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 10: 107+ OVR TOTS Player E

107+ OVR TOTS Player E Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 111 OVR LW - Rafael Leao

Those unable to purchase the Serie A Pass in FIFA Mobile can also redeem useful rewards from the free section. However, they can only redeem low-value rewards. For example, free-to-play users will get 300 gems instead of 250 FIFA Points and Wojciech Szczesny instead of Rafael Leao.

How can FIFA Mobile users earn Serie A Credits?

EA Sports has introduced easy Serie A quests (Daily and Weekly), and you can complete these to earn Serie A Credits. You can then use these credits to rank up the Serie A Pass.

TOTS Serie A Daily Quest

You can redeem 500 Serie A Credits from the Daily Quest section. Here's a list of all the TOTS Serie A Daily Quests available after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

Main Event: Play one Event skill game or match - 80 Serie A Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items

Play one Event skill game or match - 80 Serie A Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items Division Rivals: Finish three matches (VS Attack, Manager mode or H2H) - 80 Serie A Credits and 500,000 Coins

Finish three matches (VS Attack, Manager mode or H2H) - 80 Serie A Credits and 500,000 Coins Good Pass: Complete three passes in a Head to Head (H2H) or Events match - 80 Serie A Credits and 20 Serie A Points

Complete three passes in a Head to Head (H2H) or Events match - 80 Serie A Credits and 20 Serie A Points Store Hero: Open a Store Pack - 80 Serie A Credits and 200 Skill Boost

Open a Store Pack - 80 Serie A Credits and 200 Skill Boost Trainer: Train any player twice - 80 Serie A Credits and 300,000 Coins

Train any player twice - 80 Serie A Credits and 300,000 Coins Additional Rewards: 100 Serie A Credits and 103+ OVR TOTS Player card for free.

TOTS Serie A Weekly Quest

You can earn 400 Serie A Credits when you complete the weekly quest mentioned below:

Complete all the TOTS Serie A Daily Quests five times - 106+ OVR TOTS Serie Player card, 400 Serie A Credits, and two million coins

You should collect the quest rewards after completing a particular quest since the rewards disappear from the game after each reset.

