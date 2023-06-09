Create

FIFA Mobile Serie A Pass: Rewards, how to get Serie A Credits, and more

By Samarjit Paul
Modified Jun 09, 2023 04:26 GMT
Serie A Pass is the latest addition in FiFA Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)
Serie A Pass is the latest addition in FiFA Mobile (Image via Sportskeeda)

Following yesterday's announcement, the new Team of the Season (TOTS) Serie A Chapter has made its way into FIFA Mobile. Serie A happens to be the fifth European League (after Premier League, Bundesliga, LaLiga, and Ligue 1) to be added to the game. The promo has brought in a new pass, the TOTS Serie A Pass, that will enable gamers across the world to get exclusive rewards.

Rafael Leao and Wojciech Szczesny are the highest ranked rewards in the new TOTS Serie A Pass in FIFA Mobile

The new Team of the Season Serie A Pass follows the same pattern as the recently concluded Ligue 1 Pass. It costs 1,000 FIFA Points and offers TOTS cards, coins, gems, and other items.

Serie A Pass has replaced the Ligue 1 Pass in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)
Serie A Pass has replaced the Ligue 1 Pass in FIFA Mobile (Image via EA Sports)

The new TOTS Serie A Pass in FIFA Mobile is divided into 15 ranks, and each rank contains lucrative rewards. Here's a look at the exclusive ranked rewards you can obtain:

  • Rank 1: 106 OVR TOTS Player E
  • Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items
  • Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost
  • Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens
  • Rank 5: 1000 Gems
  • Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items
  • Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins
  • Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost
  • Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items
  • Rank 10: 107+ OVR TOTS Player E
  • Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins
  • Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens
  • Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points
  • Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items
  • Rank 15: 111 OVR LW - Rafael Leao

Those unable to purchase the Serie A Pass in FIFA Mobile can also redeem useful rewards from the free section. However, they can only redeem low-value rewards. For example, free-to-play users will get 300 gems instead of 250 FIFA Points and Wojciech Szczesny instead of Rafael Leao.

How can FIFA Mobile users earn Serie A Credits?

EA Sports has introduced easy Serie A quests (Daily and Weekly), and you can complete these to earn Serie A Credits. You can then use these credits to rank up the Serie A Pass.

TOTS Serie A Daily Quest

You can redeem 500 Serie A Credits from the Daily Quest section. Here's a list of all the TOTS Serie A Daily Quests available after the latest FIFA Mobile update:

  • Main Event: Play one Event skill game or match - 80 Serie A Credits and 200 Training Transfer Items
  • Division Rivals: Finish three matches (VS Attack, Manager mode or H2H) - 80 Serie A Credits and 500,000 Coins
  • Good Pass: Complete three passes in a Head to Head (H2H) or Events match - 80 Serie A Credits and 20 Serie A Points
  • Store Hero: Open a Store Pack - 80 Serie A Credits and 200 Skill Boost
  • Trainer: Train any player twice - 80 Serie A Credits and 300,000 Coins
  • Additional Rewards: 100 Serie A Credits and 103+ OVR TOTS Player card for free.

TOTS Serie A Weekly Quest

You can earn 400 Serie A Credits when you complete the weekly quest mentioned below:

  • Complete all the TOTS Serie A Daily Quests five times - 106+ OVR TOTS Serie Player card, 400 Serie A Credits, and two million coins

You should collect the quest rewards after completing a particular quest since the rewards disappear from the game after each reset.

Quick Links

Edited by Siddharth Satish
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...