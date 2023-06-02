EA Sports releases FIFA Mobile TOTS Ligue 1 cards led by Mbappe and Messi

PSG superstars Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi are the main attractions in the recently released list of TOTS Ligue 1 cards in FIFA Mobile. The duo put in phenomenal performances for the Parisian giants in the 2022-2023 season. In addition, both players impressed in the 2022 FIFA World Cup for their respective national teams (France and Argentina).

The cards have been added to the TOTS Ligue 1 Chapter available in the live events section of the mobile game. Opening Store packs can also help gamers obtain these cards.

List of new TOTS Ligue 1 cards in FIFA Mobile

FIFA Mobile's list of TOTS Ligue 1 cards features the best-performing footballers in the 2022-23 season of the French top flight. Those who complete missions, do TOTS exchanges, and open store packs in the Team of the Season promo can easily get hold of Mbappe, Messi, and other brilliant player cards.

Here's a list of the other TOTS Ligue 1 cards arriving in FIFA Mobile besides Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi:

Seko Fofana - 112 - CM, Ivory Coast and RC Lens

Marquinhos - 112 - CB, Brazil and Paris Saint-Germain

Alexandre Lacazette - 111 - ST, France and Lyon

Jonathan David - 111 - ST, Canada and Lille

Rémy Cabella - 111 - CAM, France and Lille

Jonathan Clauss - 111 - RWB, France and Marseille

Marco Verratti - 110 - CM, Italy and Paris Saint-Germain

Lois Openda - 110 - ST, Belgium and RC Lens

Nuno Mendes- 110 - LWB, Portugal and Paris Saint-Germain

Facundo Medina - 110 - CB, Argentina and RC Lens

Wissam Ben Yedder - 109 - ST, France and AS Monaco

Benjamin André - 109 - CDM, France and Lille

Jean-Clair Todibo - 109 - CB, France and OGC Nice

Brice Samba - 109 - GK Republic of the Congo and RC Lens

All these Team of the Season Ligue 1 cards have boosted stats. Moreover, since there most of the featured players have French nationality, their team chemistry will be higher, enabling FIFA Mobile gamers to win more Division Rivals matches.

Like the concluded LaLiga, Bundesliga, and Premier League Chapters, lower-rated TOTS Ligue 1 cards have been made available in abundance. However, the cards listed baove are rare. Those who obtain the tradable variant of the cards and choose to sell them will earn great revenue.

