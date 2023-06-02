FIFA 23 Serie A Cup objective - How to complete, free rewards, and more

The Serie A Cup objective is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, which marks the beginning of the TOTS promo for the Italian league. There are several tasks to complete, and you will unlock some truly special items before the set expires. The first job is to understand the tasks in this objective. A prudent strategy will help you reduce the grind and increase your chances of finding the best rewards.

EA Sports has released weekly special cups themed around the respective TOTS leagues. The main attraction of this objective set is the guaranteed chance to get a TOTS item. For that, the entire list has to be completed within the allotted time period in FIFA 23.

How to complete all the Serie A Cup objective tasks in FIFA 23?

As usual, EA Sports has included several tasks in the Serie A Cup objective. There's no specific order to completing these tasks.

FIFA 23 News @FIFA22_INFO 6pm Content



• Serie A TOTS

• Lukaku SBC

• Draft token SBC

• Daily Login

• Serie a cup

• Draft objective 6pm Content • Serie A TOTS• Lukaku SBC• Draft token SBC• Daily Login • Serie a cup • Draft objective

Here are all the individual tasks and their associated conditions.

Play 5: Play five matches using a full squad of Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup and earn the Juventus Digital fourth Kit.

Win 1: Win one match using a full squad of Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 4: Win four matches using a full squad of Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 6: Win six matches using a full squad of Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

Win 8: Win eight matches using a full squad of Serie A players in the Live FUT Friendly: TOTS One League Cup.

The key to your progression will be the cards used in your squads since all of them have to be based around Serie A. You’ll get five chances every day, and the Serie A Cup objective is live in FIFA 23 for the next five days, as of writing on June 2.

While the duration of the current Serie A Cup is shorter this week, EA Sports has eased some of the conditions. You’ll only need eight wins to complete all the tasks in the objectives, and it can be done as early as the first two days.

The key reward is the special pack with a guaranteed Serie A TOTS item. It could earn you a unique for free of cost in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes