FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS promo release date and time confirmed for all regions

The release date and time of the upcoming FIFA 23 Serie A TOTS promo have now been confirmed by EA Sports. Unlike non-TOTS promos, it has been easier to guess what the developers will present each week in the game. This has been possible thanks to a consolidated schedule since the beginning of Team of the Season events. However, there can always be delays due to unforeseen circumstances, although the next special set of cards will appear as expected.

Some interesting rumors surround the cards set to appear in the Serie A TOTS promo. The cards will be in packs, and players can pull for them. That said, the starting dates are confirmed. Let’s look at all the official information confirmed by EA Sports for FIFA 23.

Serie A TOTS promo could feature some amazing cards in FIFA 23

The Serie A TOTS promo will discuss the best footballers from the ongoing season. Big names like Rafael Leao, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia, and Victor Osimhen are among the favorites to appear in the promo.

These cards will be available starting Friday, June 2, when the promo goes live in Ultimate Team, as confirmed by the FUT loading screen. It follows the pattern mentioned in the consolidated schedule released in May.

The new content will be available at the expected time, which is 6 pm UK time. FIFA 23 players in the US will get all the new cards from 10 am PT/1 pm ET, while in India, the items will be available from 10:30 pm local time.

It will be interesting to find out which superstars will be present in the Serie A TOTS promo, as their cards will receive massive boosts based on their performances in the 2022-23 season. Most will be available in the in-game packs, but the odds of obtaining them will be low.

Thankfully, EA Sports will likely release certain promo items as part of SBCs and objectives. Those will be easier to acquire, with some likely to come at minimal costs.

