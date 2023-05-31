FIFA 23 Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC is now live in FIFA 23, and the earlier rumors surrounding the item have finally turned out to be true. The new card's challenge comes amidst the Ligue 1 TOTS celebrations that have witnessed some amazing items, featuring the likes of Lionel Messi, Kylian Mbappe, and more. You'll have to open packs and rely on luck to get one of those cards. Meanwhile, completing tonight's can get you a great item for a reasonably priced SBC.

The special card will be yours if you complete the tasks within the allotted time. The first step is to estimate the amount of FUT coins you'll possibly need for the fodder. This will help determine if you should complete the SBC in the first place. The best way to predict the possible costs is by analyzing the Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

FIFA 23 Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC solutions and how to unlock it

EA Sports has kept things relatively simple with the Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC. All you must complete are two tasks according to their terms and conditions.

Task 1 – Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 85

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 – Ligue 1

# of players from Ligue 1: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC will cost about 150,000 FUT coins if you buy all the fodder from the FUT market. You can further reduce this figure by using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection.

Since the Houssem Aouar Flashback SBC is available for the next six days (as of May 31), there are many great ways to get more fodder without spending coins. One of these involves grinding the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals. You will earn weekly packs that can then be opened for more fodder. Moreover, you can also get a TOTS item if you're lucky enough.

Alternatively, plenty of cheap repeatable SBCs are currently available in Ultimate Team. Some can also be done multiple times, so you can continue doing them until you have the necessary amount of fodder.

After completing the challenge, you'll get a 92-rated card with CM as its primary position. It has some great stats that will allow it to shine in the meta. Moreover, you can also employ it as a CAM or LM with the help of position modifiers.

