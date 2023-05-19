FIFA Mobile What If Pass: Rewards, how to get What If Credits, and more

With the recent daily reset in FIFA Mobile, the Shapeshifter promo has come to an end, making room for the highly anticipated What If promo. Alongside the new promo, the Shapeshifter Pass has been replaced by the What If Pass, which can now be found in the What If Chapter. It offers stunning rewards in abundance and has already become a hot-selling item in the title.

EA Sports has designed the new What If Pass based on the seasonal Star Pass, and so it is split into both Paid and Free categories. Those trying to purchase the pass will have to spend 1,000 FIFA Points.

Here's a detailed overview of the ranked rewards contained in the new What If Pass in FIFA Mobile:

Rank 1: 106 OVR CB - Maxence Lacroix

106 OVR CB - Maxence Lacroix Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 5: 1000 Gems

1000 Gems Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items

2 Rank-up Items Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost

200 Skill Boost Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 10: 107 OVR CM - Amadou Haidara

107 OVR CM - Amadou Haidara Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins

500k FIFA Coins Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens

20 Pass Tokens Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points

250 FIFA Points Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items

500 Training Transfer Items Rank 15: 111 OVR LW - Luis Diaz

Those unable to purchase the new What If Pass in FIFA Mobile can still get their hands on stunning rewards. However, they will only receive a reduced amount of items compared to those who have bought the pass.

Free users will be entitled to receive 109 OVR LWB - Nuno Mendes instead of Luis Diaz and 106 ST - Terem Moffi instead of Amadou Haidara.

How can FIFA Mobile players earn What If Credits?

EA Sports has added one new tab, What If Quest, to the FIFA Mobile Quests. It contains simple tasks that users must complete to acquire What If Credits (200 from each quest) that will in turn help them in ranking up the What If Pass.

Here is a list of the quests available in the new What If promo:

Finish 15 Quests

Finish 5 Quests

Exchange a What If player to the Starting XI

Score 20 goals with any What If player in the Starting XI

Finish 30 tackles with any What If player in the Starting XI

Win two matches in either Challenge Mode or Events with any What If player in the Starting XI

Train any player once

Win two matches in VS Attack or H2H with any What If player in the Starting XI

Exchange any three What If players to the Starting XI

Open a What If Pack in Store

Score 50 goals with a What If player in the Starting XI

Complete 50 tackles with a What If player in the Starting XI

Win eight matches in either Events or Challenge Mode with any What If player in the Starting XI

Train any player twice

Win eight matches in either VS Attack or H2H with a What If player in the Starting XI

Open five What If Packs in Store

Exchange five What If players to the Starting XI

Score 200 goals with any What If player in the Starting XI

Complete 300 tackles with any What If player in the Starting XI

Win 20 Matches Challenge Mode or Events with any What If player in the Starting XI

Train any player thrice

Win 10 Matches in VS Attack or H2H with any What If player in the Starting XI

Open 14 What If Packs in the Store

All the aforementioned quests above are relatively easy to complete. FIFA Mobile users must remember to claim their rewards once a specific quest is completed.

