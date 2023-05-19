FIFA Mobile What If Pass: Rewards, how to get What If Credits, and more

With the recent daily reset in FIFA Mobile, the Shapeshifter promo has come to an end, making room for the highly anticipated What If promo. Alongside the new promo, the Shapeshifter Pass has been replaced by the What If Pass, which can now be found in the What If Chapter. It offers stunning rewards in abundance and has already become a hot-selling item in the title.
The new What If Pass in FIFA Mobile contains exciting rewards
EA Sports has designed the new What If Pass based on the seasonal Star Pass, and so it is split into both Paid and Free categories. Those trying to purchase the pass will have to spend 1,000 FIFA Points.
Here's a detailed overview of the ranked rewards contained in the new What If Pass in FIFA Mobile:
- Rank 1: 106 OVR CB - Maxence Lacroix
- Rank 2: 500 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 3: 200 Skill Boost
- Rank 4: 20 Pass Tokens
- Rank 5: 1000 Gems
- Rank 6: 2 Rank-up Items
- Rank 7: 500k FIFA Coins
- Rank 8: 200 Skill Boost
- Rank 9: 500 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 10: 107 OVR CM - Amadou Haidara
- Rank 11: 500k FIFA Coins
- Rank 12: 20 Pass Tokens
- Rank 13: 250 FIFA Points
- Rank 14: 500 Training Transfer Items
- Rank 15: 111 OVR LW - Luis Diaz
Those unable to purchase the new What If Pass in FIFA Mobile can still get their hands on stunning rewards. However, they will only receive a reduced amount of items compared to those who have bought the pass.
Free users will be entitled to receive 109 OVR LWB - Nuno Mendes instead of Luis Diaz and 106 ST - Terem Moffi instead of Amadou Haidara.
How can FIFA Mobile players earn What If Credits?
EA Sports has added one new tab, What If Quest, to the FIFA Mobile Quests. It contains simple tasks that users must complete to acquire What If Credits (200 from each quest) that will in turn help them in ranking up the What If Pass.
Here is a list of the quests available in the new What If promo:
- Finish 15 Quests
- Finish 5 Quests
- Exchange a What If player to the Starting XI
- Score 20 goals with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Finish 30 tackles with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Win two matches in either Challenge Mode or Events with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Train any player once
- Win two matches in VS Attack or H2H with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Exchange any three What If players to the Starting XI
- Open a What If Pack in Store
- Score 50 goals with a What If player in the Starting XI
- Complete 50 tackles with a What If player in the Starting XI
- Win eight matches in either Events or Challenge Mode with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Train any player twice
- Win eight matches in either VS Attack or H2H with a What If player in the Starting XI
- Open five What If Packs in Store
- Exchange five What If players to the Starting XI
- Score 200 goals with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Complete 300 tackles with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Win 20 Matches Challenge Mode or Events with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Train any player thrice
- Win 10 Matches in VS Attack or H2H with any What If player in the Starting XI
- Open 14 What If Packs in the Store
All the aforementioned quests above are relatively easy to complete. FIFA Mobile users must remember to claim their rewards once a specific quest is completed.