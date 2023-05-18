EA Sports unveils What If promo cards in FIFA Mobile led by Di Maria and Walker

After weeks of massive success, the Shapeshifter promo will bid goodbye and pave the path for the introduction of the What If promo in FIFA Mobile. EA Sports announced the arrival of the new What If promo via the official social media accounts of the game a few hours ago. Arriving on May 19, the new promo will offer new cards that open up possibilities of playing with a new game style.

Based on the announcement, 16 footballers will be introduced as main What If cards, along with plenty of lower-rated cards.

List of new What If cards in FIFA Mobile

Apart from Juventus' Angel Di Maria and Manchester City's Kyle Walker, FIFA Mobile's list of What If cards feature many other stars. All these cards will have either a 5-star Weak Foot or a 5-star Skill Move attribute.

Here's a list of the What If cards arriving in FIFA Mobile besides Angel Di Maria and Kyle Walker:

Bruno Guimaraes - CDM - 112, Brazil and Newcastle United

Luis Diaz - LW - 111, Liverpool and Liverpool

Franck Kessie - CDM - 111, Ivory Coast and Barcelona

Ciro Immobile - ST - 111, Italy and Lazio

Stefan Savic - CB - 110, Montenegro and Atletico Madrid

Jesus Navas - RB - 110, Spain and Sevilla

Lukasz Fabianski - GK - 109, Poland and West Ham United

Inaki Williams - ST - 109, Ghana and Athletic Club

Joselu - ST - 108, Spain and RCD Espanyol

Nicola Milenkovic - CB - 108, Serbia and Fiorentina

German Pezzella - CB - 107, Argentina and Real Betis

Nikola Vlasic - CAM - 107, Croatia and Torino

Alex Baena - LM - 106, Spain and Villareal

Musa Barrow - CF - 106, Gambia and Bologna

As seen above, all these What If cards will have boosted stats. Obtaining the cards will help FIFA Mobile players build a better Ultimate Team that will eventually enable them to decimate more opponents in Division Rivals (H2H and VS Attack) matches.

Considering the norm of other promos, lower-rated cards might be available in abundance. Meanwhile, the aforementioned cards will be incorporated in either a new chapter (similar to the Premier League Chapter) or will be exclusive store pack items. This means that these cards will be a rare item in the in-game market and boast a hefty price.

The promo will be live alongside other promos like the Team of the Season and the UEFA Champions League. FIFA Mobile users across the world will be hoping that the What If promo matches their high expectations.

