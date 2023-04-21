FIFA Mobile Heroes Journey 23 event guide: All rewards, missions, and more

Following days of speculation, EA Sports has finally released the new Heroes Journey 23 event in FIFA Mobile. The event celebrates the Football Heroes of past generations and is divided into two sub-categories: Heroes Return and Heroes Alliance.

While the latter offers the primary 110 and higher-rated Super Hero player cards, the former offers base Milestone Rewards, Kits, and other items.

Everything to know about FIFA Mobile's Heroes Journey 23 event

Heroes Return

In this sub-category, players are required to complete daily skill matches in the chapter to win Heroes Tokens.

Once players complete them, it will be counted as a Heroes Moment, and they can progress to the Milestone Rewards section and unlock Master Heroes.

Here's a look at the missions available in Heroes Return, along with the rewards they offer:

Skill game : Passing 2 on 1: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins

: Passing 2 on 1: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins Match: Play after 80 minutes with one goal advantage against 60 OVR Heroes Team: Heroes Token x 1, Skill Boost x 20, and 300 FIFA Coins

Play after 80 minutes with one goal advantage against 60 OVR Heroes Team: Heroes Token x 1, Skill Boost x 20, and 300 FIFA Coins Skill game: Opponent Race: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins

Opponent Race: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins Match: Play after 45 minutes against 65 OVR Heroes Team: Heroes Token x 1, Training Transfer Items x 20, and 300 FIFA Coins

Play after 45 minutes against 65 OVR Heroes Team: Heroes Token x 1, Training Transfer Items x 20, and 300 FIFA Coins Skill game: Box Wall: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins

Box Wall: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins Match: Play after 45 minutes against 70 OVR Heroes Team: Heroes Token x 1, Training Transfer Items x 20, and 300 FIFA Coins

Play after 45 minutes against 70 OVR Heroes Team: Heroes Token x 1, Training Transfer Items x 20, and 300 FIFA Coins Watch Video: Heroes Token x 1 and 300 FIFA Coins

A total of four Milestone Rewards are available in the Heroes Return chapter that will help FIFA Mobile players get their hands on exclusive Master Heroes and FIFA coins.

Here's a look at each reward:

Milestone Reward A: Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment seven times - Get two 105-rated Master Heroes and 300 FIFA Coins

Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment seven times - Get two 105-rated Master Heroes and 300 FIFA Coins Milestone Reward B: Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment 14 times and claiming Milestone Reward A - Get two 106-rated Master Heroes and 300 FIFA Coins

Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment 14 times and claiming Milestone Reward A - Get two 106-rated Master Heroes and 300 FIFA Coins Milestone Reward C: Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment 21 times and claiming Milestone Reward B - Get one 107-rated Master Hero and 300 FIFA Coins

Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment 21 times and claiming Milestone Reward B - Get one 107-rated Master Hero and 300 FIFA Coins Milestone Reward D: Unlock after completing the Heroes Moment 28 times and claiming Milestone Reward C - Get one 108-rated Master Heroes and 300 FIFA Coins

Players can also get the exclusive Heroes Kit and Heroes User Logo once they fulfill the following conditions:

Heroes Kit: Unlock after claiming four Milestone Rewards

Unlock after claiming four Milestone Rewards Heroes User Logo: Unlock after claiming eight Milestone Rewards

Heroes Alliance

As mentioned earlier, the Heroes Alliance chapter in FIFA Mobile offers Super Hero player cards in exchange for Heroes Tokens. Here's a look at the cards:

Govou - 110 - CAM

Al Owairan - 110 - RW

Capdevila - 111 - LB

Toure - 111 - CM

Donovan - 111 - CF

With so many exclusive player cards and other rewards up for grabs, both old and new gamers will be looking to play FIFA Mobile.

