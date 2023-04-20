FIFA Mobile TOTW: How to get cards of Stones, Pavard, and others

Earlier tonight, EA Sports added a new Team of the Week (TOTW) event to FIFA Mobile. The event contains popular player cards for Stones and Pavard. TOTW celebrates the best performances by footballers in the previous week. Similar to major events like Fantasy Players and Prime Heroes, the new TOTW promo will enable gamers to obtain rare player cards, FIFA coins, Skip cards, and more rewards.

Stones and Pavard are hot-selling cards in the new TOTW promo in FIFA Mobile

A few hours ago, the new TOTW promo went live on the mobile variant of FIFA. It is set to be available until April 27. Amongst the rewards up for redemption, exclusive player cards have garnered the most attention from gamers and football lovers around the globe.

FIFA Mobile users are required to follow the steps mentioned below to get their hands on those elusive player cards:

Step 1: Head over to the Live Events section and hover through the ongoing event slides until you glimpse the new TOTW event.

Step 2: Complete the daily tasks and watch the available videos to earn TOTW points in the main TOTW chapter. You can also get more points by spending FIFA points.

Step 3: Exchange 5000 TOTW points to acquire the exclusive player cards that include the likes of John Stones and Benjamin Pavard.

Here's a list of the player cards included in the latest Team of the Week in FIFA Mobile:

John Stones - 104 - CB - England, Manchester City

Nacho Fernandez - 99 - CB - Spain, Real Madrid

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 99 - CAM - Italy, AS Roma

Benjamin Pavard - 98 - RB - France, Bayern Munich

Vitinha - 97 - CM - Brazil, Paris Saint-Germain

Inaki Williams - 96 - ST - Ghana, Athletic Club

Kevin Kampl - 95 - CM - Slovenia, RB Leipzig

Carlos Vela - 94 - RW - Mexico, LAFC

Mauro Icardi - 93 - ST - Argentina, Galatasaray SK

Eberechi Eze - 92 - CAM - England, Crystal Palace

Michele Di Gregorio - 91 - GK - Italy, Monza

Ollie Watkins - 89 - ST - England, Aston Villa

Anthony Lopes - 88 - GK - Portugal, Olympique Lyonnais

Ayoze Perez - 88 - RW - Spain, Real Betis Balompie

Guus Til - 87 - CAM - Netherlands, PSV

Ruud Vormer - 86 - CM - Netherlands, SV Zulte Waregem

Jawad El Yamiq - 85 - CB - Morocco, Real Valladolid

Jeremy Doku - 84 - RW - Belgium, Stade Rennais

Gabriel Avalos - 83 - ST - Paraguay, Argentinos Juniors

Amahl Pellegrino - 82 - LW - Norway, FK Bodo/Glimt

Cameron Archer - 81 - RW - England, Middlesbrough

Conor Chaplin - 81 - ST - England, Ipswich Town

Alexander Bernhardsson - 80 - RW - Sweden, IF Elfsborg

With so many breathtaking player cards available for redemption, many new gamers across the world will look to install and play FIFA Mobile.

