FIFA 23 FGS Playoffs : Where to watch, expected results, and more

The second day of FIFA 23 FGS Playoffs will take place on Sunday, June 25, with the best players in the world competing for the remaining 12 spots in the FIFA eWorld Cup. This competition is the culmination of the hard work put into the game by these professional gamers, and fans are hyped after the first day of exciting fixtures.

The FIFA Global Series, popularly referred to as the FGS, is the ultimate destination for FIFA 23 competitive gameplay. After a grueling campaign full of excitement, the season is finally approaching its climax. The first day of FGS Playoffs saw some enthralling FUT gameplay, and viewers can expect more of the same from Day 2.

EA Sports will hold the second batch of FIFA 23 FGS Playoffs on June 25

Groups A and B of FGS Playoffs featured some of the most prominent names in the competitive FIFA 23 esports circuit. Fans were treated to some fiercely contested matchups on Day 1, setting up an even more exciting Day 2 of fixtures.

Where can we watch FIFA 23 FGS Playoffs?

The event will commence at 3 PM UTC and be live-streamed by EA Sports FIFA on their Twitch and YouTube channels. Not only can fans witness these seasoned gamers compete for the ultimate prize, but they will also be able to acquire viewership rewards in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team if they link their EA accounts with their Twitch/YouTube ID.

Which players have qualified on Day 1 of FGS Playoffs?

These talented esports athletes from Group A and Group B bested their opponents and secured a spot in the FIFA eWorld Cup :

Berkaylion

Emre Yilmaz

Montaxier

Damian

Stingray

Tuga810

Jonny

Tekkz

Nicolas99FC

Obrun2002

Paulo Neto

Yuval

With the likes of Nicolas99FC, Fnatic Tekkz and reigning eChampions League winner Emre Yilmaz being part of the roster to have qualified for the final stages, fans were treated to some high-quality FIFA 23 gameplay on Day One.

Who are the favorites to qualify on Day 2 of FGS Playoffs?

Group C and Group D consist of some heavy hitters as well. These gamers have reached this stage by participating in various FGS qualifers over the course of the season, resulting in them either gaining direct qualification or qualification through Play-Ins.

After such a challenging campaign, all of the contestants will hope to be in the form of their lives heading into the FGS Playoffs. Based on a tweet by EA FIFA Esports, these are the players to look out for:

HHezers

Ethxnh

Phzin

Vejrgang

Mark11

Lamps

Out of this selection, Danish wonderkid Anders Vejrgang stands out as the favorite to go all the way and secure a spot in the final 12.

