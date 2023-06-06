FIFA 23 eChampions League Finals: Full schedule, prize pool, and more

The esports season of FIFA 23 Ultimate Team is approaching a dramatic conclusion, with the eChampions League Finals scheduled to take place this week. It is arguably the biggest and most prominent competitive tournament of the campaign, and with the competition boiling down to the final eight athletes, the hype is higher than ever in the community.

Competitive FIFA esports' popularity with mainstream audiences is at an all-time high. With such high-caliber gameplay on display, the stakes are also higher than ever, and accomplished gamers are heading to Istanbul to claim their share of an impressive $280,000 prize pool. However, they aren't the only ones who stand to gain something from the FIFA 23 eChampions League finals, with exciting rewards being up for grabs for viewers as well.

The FIFA 23 eChampions League Finals will take place on June 7

The road to the eChampions League Finals has been a grueling and challenging one for the eight finalists. With over 1,000 initial participants, they've had to endure several trials and have outlasted the competition to stake their claim over the ultimate prize.

The conclusive stages of the prestigious tournament are here, with the Istanbul being the destination for this final showdown.

Who are the eight finalists involved in the FIFA 23 eChampions League Finals?

The first round of fixtures will include all eight professional FIFA Esports athletes and will be livestreamed on EA Sports FIFA's Twitch channel and UEFA's official YouTube and TikTok channels. These are the matchups that will kick the proceedings off:

Emre Yilmaz vs Umut

HezerS vs Obrun2002

Vejrgang vs KetusDylo

Daniel 7 vs Neat

Matches will begin on June 7 at the following times across various time zones:

UTC: 1:00 pm

IST: 6:30 pm

PT: 6:00 am

ET: 9:00 am

Not only will these elite FIFA 23 veterans be competing for a lucrative $280,000 prize pool, but the winner will also have the privilege of hoisting the trophy live at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on the evening of the UEFA Champions League Final on June 10.

Both the winner and the runner-up will also secure direct qualification for EA Sports FIFA 23 Global Series Playoffs, while third and fourth-placed players will have the chance to qualify through the Play-Ins.

How can fans be involved in the proceedings?

For hardcore fans of FIFA esports, tickets to witness the eChampions League Finals live in the arena are now available via EventBrite. Those in attendance will be able to cheer on their favorite athletes and participate in several exciting on-site activities, including taking pictures with the UEFA Champions League Trophy and being able to see legends of the sport like Ruud Gullit and Kaka.

Viewers spectating from their homes will be able to claim in-game rewards by linking their EA accounts with their Twitch and YouTube accounts.

