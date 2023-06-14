FIFA 23 Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC - How to complete, estimated costs, and more

The Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC is now live in FIFA 23 Ultimate Team, and it introduces a special challenge for players. The card featured on this SBC was selected by eChampions League winner Emre Yilmaz, who also decided on the card's stats. You can add this item to your card by completing tonight's SBC. All you have to do is complete all the assigned tasks before they expire from Ultimate Team.

The first step will be to estimate the possible costs in terms of the fodder that will be required. This will help you decide if you should attempt the challenge in the first place. The best way to predict the costs is by analyzing the Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC tasks in FIFA 23.

How to complete the Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC in FIFA 23 for cheap

Arcade-Fut @FutArcade



W or L? Kakà ECLWinner SBC out nowW or L? Kakà ECLWinner SBC out now ✅W or L? 👇 https://t.co/8jvfhrc8CX

EA Sports has included seven tasks as part of the Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC. You must complete them all according to their given terms within the allotted time.

Born Legend

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Bronze

Rising Star

Exactly 11 Players: Rare

Player Quality: Exactly Silver

On a Loan

Min. 1 Player: Rare

Min. Team Rating: 81

Los Blancos

Min. 1 Player from Real Madrid

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 86

League Finesse

Min. 1 Player from LaLiga Santander

Min. Team Rating: 89

League Legend

Min. 1 Player from Serie A

Min. 1 Player: TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions

Min. Team Rating: 90

91 Rated Squad

Min. Team Rating: 91

All seven tasks will require 11 cards each, and if you get all of them from the FUT market, the Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC will cost around 830,000 FUT coins. You can reduce this amount by using fodder that's already present in your Ultimate Team squad.

The Kaka eCL Winner Icon SBC is available for the next 11 weeks as of writing (June 14). This is enough time to collect more fodder without spending coins in the market. You can grind the different FIFA 23 game modes like Squad Battles and Division Rivals every week to win different packs. You can then open them to earn more cards.

Another great solution is to complete different resource-item challenges. They're cheap and easy to solve, and most are repeatable. After completing tonight's SBC, you'll earn a 94-rated CAM card. Despite being very strong on the meta, the item has a weakness, which fails to justify its completion cost in FIFA 23.

Poll : 0 votes