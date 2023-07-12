FIFA 23 Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC - How to complete, costs, and more

The Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC is now available in FIFA 23, offering an exciting challenge for players and their squads. News about the SBC was leaked earlier on social media, so the community expected its arrival. However, the release date and details remained unknown, and it was finally clarified. The new challenge is the best way to get a promo card without depending on in-game packs.

The first task will be to estimate the total amount of coins needed to get the necessary fodder. This will allow you to decide about attempting the SBC in the first place, and the best way of getting an estimate is by analyzing the tasks of the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC in FIFA 23.

How to easily complete the FIFA 23 Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC

EA Sports has kept the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC relatively simple with three different tasks. All of them will have to be completed according to their terms and conditions.

Task 1 - Liverpool

# of players from Liverpool: Min 1

IF +TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 86

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 2 - Top Form

IF + TOTS Players: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 87

# of players in the Squad: 11

Task 3 - Premier League

# of players from Premier League: Min 1

Squad Rating: Min 88

# of players in the Squad: 11

The Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC will cost around 220,000 FUT coins if you get all the fodder from the market. That said, you can reduce the amount using cards already available in your Ultimate Team collection. Moreover, there are a few excellent ways to find more fodder.

The Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC is available for the next 13 days (as of July 12). You can use this time to grind the different FIFA 23 game modes and get weekly rewards, which include a pack that you can open for more cards.

Alternatively, several resource-item challenges are currently active. You can use the cards you don't require in them and get items you need in exchange. Some could be usable in this SBC and help you complete the challenge for a low cost.

Upon completing the challenge, you will get a 94-rated CAM card, which can also be used as a CM. It is a great option if you're still looking for a solid addition to your midfield. Additionally, the card has great offensive stats in FIFA 23.

