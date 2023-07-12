FIFA 23 leak hints at Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC coming to Ultimate Team

The FIFA 23 community could soon get an Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC if the latest rumor is to be believed. This information was posted on social media by reliable leaker FUT Sheriff. Despite the lack of official confirmation from EA Sports, the report has created a lot of buzz among gamers as they haven't received Player Moments cards in a long time.

It’s unclear when (or if) the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC will be available in FIFA 23. The stats and attributes of the reported card are also unknown. However, certain predictions can be made based on how SBCs work in the game.

What are the stats for Alexis Mac Allister’s Player Moments SBC card in FIFA 23?

The stats of the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC card could be anyone’s guess at this point. However, FUT Sheriff has made some predictions. According to them, the card will be a 94-rated item.

Here are the predicted key attributes of the upcoming special card in Ultimate Team:

Position: CM

Pace: 90

Shooting: 93

Passing: 95

Dribbling: 94

Defense: 74

Physicality: 83

If the actual stats match these speculated numbers, the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC card could be an interesting option for many gamers. It is expected to do well in an offensive role, and there’s a high chance that the item will also be usable as a CAM (with the help of a position modifier to avoid loss of chemistry).

When is the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC expected to be released in FIFA 23?

The date is tricky to guess, as Player Moments doesn’t have a separate promo. Right now, the FIFA 23 community is enjoying the FUT Level Up program, which has introduced some interesting cards. However, one could expect the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC to be available around July 12, 2023. It could also appear as early as tonight when the daily content refreshes.

It’s noteworthy that EA Sports has neither confirmed nor denied the leak about the Alexis Mac Allister Player Moments SBC. Readers are advised to wait till official confirmation before drawing any conclusions.

