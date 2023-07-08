"Amazing but also sad" - PC users invade comment section after EA Sports announces UFC 5 full reveal

EA Sports' official announcement of the upcoming release of UFC 5, the fifth installment in their popular fight simulation game, has stirred a mixture of excitement and disappointment among fans. While the game's development was confirmed earlier this year, the recent tweet by EA Sports revealing the full release date in September 2023 has generated significant buzz.

"Coming soon #UFC5 Full reveal September 2023 🗓️"

However, amidst the anticipation, PC users have once again expressed their discontentment with the franchise's historical focus on gaming formats like PlayStation and Xbox while neglecting the PC platform.

PC users wasted no time in flocking to the comments section to voice their disappointment and concerns. One fan encapsulated the sentiment by stating:

"This is amazing but also sad because I know it won't be on PC."

The desire for a PC version was echoed by another fan who proclaimed:

"If it's not on PC, I'm out."

Another fan went so far as to proclaim:

"PC version or we riot."

The demand for a PC version of UFC 5 highlights the desire among PC gaming enthusiasts to experience the highly immersive and realistic fight simulation offered by the franchise. While the disappointment is palpable, fans remain hopeful that the developers will listen to their pleas and make the game accessible to PC users.

As the release date for UFC 5 draws near, fans eagerly await further announcements from EA Sports regarding the availability of the game on PC.

Which fighter will EA feature on the cover of UFC 5?

With significant changes and developments in the promotion since the previous edition, UFC 4, there are several potential candidates for this coveted position.

One fighter frequently mentioned as a strong contender for the cover is Charles Oliveira. The Brazilian fighter has elevated his status within the promotion's lightweight division ever since his defeat to Makahchev.

However, there are other notable fighters who could also be contenders for the coveted cover spot. Leon Edwards, who recently claimed and successfully defended the title against former champion Kamaru Usman, is one such contender. Additionally, fighters like Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, Khamzat Chimaev, and even the iconic Jon Jones, who appeared on the cover of the original UFC game, are potential candidates.

As fans eagerly await the official announcement, speculation continues to mount regarding which fighter will be featured on the cover of UFC 5. The decision will undoubtedly reflect the current landscape of the UFC and the rising stars within the promotion.

