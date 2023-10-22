5 best legends to use in eFootball 2024 Mobile

eFootball 2024 mobile is the rebranded version of the well-known football gaming franchise, Pro Evolution Soccer (PES). Developer Konami has remodeled its flagship title's features and gameplay mechanics and introduced cross-platform competitions. Due to the title’s increased competition, legendary footballers have become a vital element in the roster of players.

The all-time greats have high ratings, commendable attributes, and the hunger for securing victories, which is a necessity for gamers. The game features several legendary footballers, leaving the eFootball community debating about which the top players are among them.

On that note, this article lists the five best legends to win matches in eFootball 2024 mobile.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

Best legendary players in eFootball 2024 mobile

1) Johan Cruyff

Johan Cruyff is a staple name in the world of football, carrying FC Barcelona and his national side, Netherlands, to multiple accolades. His influence on the sport changed the course of history after he became a manager. He is considered the greatest Dutch player due to his pioneering Total Football strategy, which remains relevant today.

The three-time Ballon d’Or winner is one of the best legendary players in eFootball 2024 mobile. His 86 OVR base card has 81 ball control, 81 dribbling, 83 pace, and 82 balance, making him a fine player on the ball. He can be trained up to level 31, potentially reaching 99 OVR.

2) Zico

Zico is one of the greatest attacking midfielders the South American continent has ever produced. His technical skills and off-ball movement helped dismantle many opponents. He was nicknamed “White Pele” for his tremendous performances throughout the 1970s. Zico holds the record for scoring the highest number of direct free kicks, with 101 goals.

In eFootball 2024 mobile, the Brazilian is arguably one of the best midfielders. His 86 OVR card has 85 place kicking, 84 dribbling, 83 ball control, and 83 tight possession, making him a dominant player on the pitch. This player card can be upgraded to level 34 and has the potential to reach 99 OVR. You can buy this player using GP.

3) Iker Casillas

Iker Casillas is a legendary goalkeeper who won several trophies with Spain's national team and Real Madrid CF. He is widely considered one of the greatest goalkeepers of all time and was nicknamed “Saint Iker” due to his ability to make spectacular saves and intelligence to understand opponents.

In eFootball 2024 mobile, the Spaniard is a brick wall in front of goal. His 87 OVR card has 81 goalkeeping awareness, 83 reflexes, 80 parrying, and captaincy traits, making him a team leader and a commendable goalkeeper. The footballer can be trained until level 29 and has the potential to reach 98 OVR. Check out how to collect coins to acquire the World Cup-winning goalkeeper.

4) Patrick Viera

Patrick Vieira is one of the greatest players to have graced the English Premier League. His nine-year stint in Arsenal made him an unforgettable name in the London-based side. His aggressive, dominating, and high-pressing play helped enhance the importance of defensive midfielders in the sport.

Patrick Viera is arguably the best defensive midfielder or box-to-box midfielder in eFootball 2024 mobile. His 89 OVR card has 86 physical contact, 84 stamina, 86 defensive engagement, and 81 tackles, making him a sturdy screen in front of the defense line.

This legendary player card can be trained until level 11 and has the potential to reach 95 OVR.

5) Franz Beckenbauer

Franz Beckenbauer is often considered one of the greatest footballers. He won the FIFA World Cup, the European Champions Cup (now known as UEFA Champions League), and the Ballon d’Or, making him one of the few to have achieved this feat. He played in multiple positions, but his dominant and elegant defending skills made him the most valuable central defender in football history.

In eFootball 2024 mobile, the emperor of German football is no different. His 90 OVR card has 89 defensive awareness, 83 defensive engagements, 82 tackling, and 89 lofted passes, making him the best ball-playing defender in the title. This player card can be upgraded till level 7 and has the potential to reach 95 OVR.

This concludes our foray into the best legendary players in Konami's flagship football game. Check out the best players for beginners in eFootball 2024 mobile.