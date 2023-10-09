Is FC Mobile better than eFootball 2024 mobile?

FC Mobile and eFootball are currently the most popular football gaming franchises for mobile devices. EA Sports and Konami have been in fierce competition for a decade, with both adding exciting new features and mechanisms to their latest rebranded version of FIFA and PES (Pro Evolution Soccer) franchises. Gamers of both titles have been demanding graphical and gameplay enhancements in the new installments, which the developers have prominently worked on.

That said, the changes made in EA Sports FC Mobile have generated a significant buzz within the community, which eFootball has failed to create. This article discusses the crucial features that give the former an upper hand over the latter.

Disclaimer: This article is based on the writer's opinions.

FC Mobile took note of demands made by fans more than eFootball

EA Sports FC Mobile 2024 made notable additions to its UI/UX and gameplay mechanisms in the 2024 update. Here are the features that make EA Sports’ latest installment a better experience for users:

Gameplay

Gameplay was a focal point where EA FC Mobile fell behind eFootball. However, the new player behavioral traits have introduced authenticity in the match field, enhancing the overall gameplay experience. Realistic reactions, off-ball movements, dribbles, and decision-making by the players on-field have made the outcomes unpredictable and balanced.

In eFootball 2024, the gameplay lacks notable changes from their previous versions. As a result, the gameplay development regarding player movements, dynamic speed, and defensive transitions has put Konami’s flagship game behind EA Sports FC Mobile 2024.

Events and campaigns

FC Mobile events and campaigns are superior to eFootball 2024. Squad Building Challenges (SBCs) and weekly events introduced by EA Sports have been a buzzing topic in the gaming community. The missions of various challenges are strategic and intriguing, enhancing one's overall experience.

You can utilize team chemistry points, progression training, and other features to compete in the events.

The squad chemistry feature is barely present in eFootball 2024, making strategic plans in matches and event missions dull. Besides, EA Sports introduced engaging weekly events that offer valuable rewards, while eFootball’s events lack creativity and are repetitive.

User experience

Attractive UI/UX plays a crucial role in enhancing a player's overall gaming experience. eFootball communities have been demanding a better user interface for months, and even though they finally added the night mode interface, the overall feel is similar to previous installments. eFootball’s menu options, music, and colors lack creative touch.

On the other hand, you can notice flamboyant colors, enjoyable music, and creative menu options buttons in EA FC 24 Mobile. Therefore, the latter offers a better overall experience.

eFootball 2024 will need to introduce unique features in future updates to keep the playerbase engaged. Electronic Arts (EA) has listened to the cries of its loyal gamers and delivered an improved title.

