5 best tips to win versus matches in FC Mobile

FC Mobile has various competitive online versus modes that allow players to compete against different opponents. The rebranded FIFA title has introduced events, campaigns, and other online versus game modes that provide lucrative rewards and recognition. Securing victories requires players to choose strategic playstyles, outdo the opponent’s tactics, and make crucial decisions.

In this article, you will learn the five vital tips and strategies to improve your tactical nous and increase your win rate in FC Mobile.

FC Mobile: Balanced roster, custom tactics, and more tips to gain wins in versus matches

1) Building a balanced roster

Building a strong team is one of the vital steps towards attaining success in FC Mobile. A balanced squad enhances the fluidity of your team tactics, extrapolating the maximum potential out of your players in the versus matches. To do that, put the cards with high team chemistry points and player trait combinations and play them at preferable positions.

The developer has focused on providing realistic gameplay, and you can use it to your advantage by exploiting the attributes of the players by putting them in the correct positions.

Quick-paced wingers, skilled midfielders, sturdy defenders, goal-fetching strikers, and a dependable goalkeeper can ensure a balanced starting XI in the versus bouts. Use suitable formations according to the preferable positions of your high-rated players to outclass your opponents.

2) Master precision passing

EA Sports has introduced new gameplay mechanics like Precision Passing and Precision Shooting in FC Mobile. The former allows you to exploit passing lanes that the default control settings cannot access. You need to hold the Through Pass button and swipe up to the selected area where you want to place the pass. These features can enhance your skills on the field and decimate your opponents if mastered properly.

You can practice the precision passing trick during training. Incorporating this into your repertoire will allow you to exploit spaces left by the opponent, creating more chances for scoring.

3) Using custom tactics

Several preset tactics and formations are available in FC Mobile, but most of these fail to capture your idea of football gameplay. Making custom tactics is a valuable step towards creating your ideal playstyle, offering extensive control over your players’ behavioral traits during attacking build-ups and defensive transitions.

Using a preset formation and customizing the tactics is a viable choice to utilize the players' functionality and traits. For example, In a direct football playstyle, instructing your wing-backs with high attacking attributes to overlap during the attack and pushing the defensive midfielders down to cover up the space to avoid opponents’ counter-attacks can stifle their momentum. This will create various opportunities for you to capitalize on.

4) Using meta formations

Game updates in FC Mobile often change the power dynamics of formations and tactics. The changes in the meta affect your players in versus matches significantly, leading to the maximum utilization of their attributes. After most updates, certain formations like 4-3-3, 4-4-2, and 4-2-3-1 are considered too powerful. Therefore, integrating your custom tactics in the meta formations can improve your win rate in online matches.

You must keep track of the formations that fit your team and assess the match ratings to understand this strategy.

5) Practice to improve your gameplay

The most crucial step to becoming skilled in EA Sports FC 2024 Mobile is to practice daily. Mastering the gameplay technicalities like free-kicks, corners, long passes, flair skills, defending skills, and dribbling can improve your chances of securing victories prominently. Therefore, it is crucial to have patience and practice the technical aspects.

Playing more matches, training, and challenging yourself in the versus computer campaigns can help you dominate your opponents and increase your winnings.

Check out the best tips and tricks to earn more coins in FC Mobile and buy high-rated players. For more FC Mobile content, follow Sportskeeda.