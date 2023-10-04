5 best FC Mobile formations for beginners

FC Mobile is now available on Android and iOS devices, complete with new gameplay features and meta formations. EA Sports has introduced realistic gameplay that affects movement, maneuvering, and behavioral traits of footballers in the FIFA franchise. Build-up plays have also been balanced, giving both attackers and defenders chances to gain an advantage on the field.

For that reason, formations become the roots of your success in achieving success in the title. The squad's formation provides a strategic base for your tactics and the overall performance of your players, making it a vital factor in improving your performance in matches.

The best formations to win matches have been a crucial part of the conversation in the FC Mobile community. Although older users have a grasp over it, many beginners need recommendations regarding viable starting XI formation. In this article, you will learn about meta formations that can take your roster to the next level in the title.

Meta formations for beginners in FC Mobile

1) 4-3-2-1

4-3-2-1 is the most used formation by veterans and beginners in FC Mobile. Due to the high support and attacking positions in the formation, you can score goals and keep a clean sheet with ease. It requires two central defenders and two wing-backs to form the defensive line.

Two central midfielders (preferably a box-to-box midfielder and a playmaker) and a defensive midfielder must be in the middle. You need a target man in the striker position and two central forwards behind your goal-hunter.

You need to put the right players in the positions to get a better result from this formation. The loaded midfield with wing-backs pushing up to the field can create ounces of space for your forwards to score up front.

2) 4-3-3 (4)

4-3-3 is another classic formation in FC Mobile, tried and tested for a decade in the football franchise of EA Sports. It is currently in the meta list, making it a viable option for beginners starting their journey in the title. The defensive line consists of two central defenders and two wing-backs.

The midfield consists of two playmakers and a defensive midfielder. One striker and two attacking wingers make up for the attack up front. You can get high-rated forwards in the Welcome to FC Mobile event.

This formation is a balanced structure that lets you use every part of the field, deconstructing the opponent’s defense line. Well-known clubs like Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Barcelona have also used this formation to win multiple competitions. Considering that the developer has emphasized realistic gameplay, you can expect success by using it.

3) 4-4-2

4-4-2 is a fan-favorite in FC Mobile, being the most popular formation in earlier installments of the title. Unfortunately, since modern football tactics are based on wing-play build-ups, this formation cannot sustain that strategic approach. But it is still one of the most successful formations in the title because of the overloading of midfielders, which lets you dominate the middle half of the field.

This formation comprises a left-back, a right-back, and two central defenders in the rear. A defensive midfielder plays the fifth defender behind two central and an attacking midfielder. Up front, two strikers (preferably one poacher and one central forward) take up goal-scoring duties.

4) 5-2-1-2

5-2-1-2 is a defensive formation that focuses on counter-attacking playstyle in FC Mobile, often used by players when facing a tough opponent. It provides quick-paced counterattacks that can dismantle the opponents’ half in a few seconds. Hence, it is a good option for beginners who want to keep more clean sheets.

In this formation, the defensive line is made up of three central defenders and two wing-backs, while two defensive midfielders play vital roles in protecting the backline. Besides, an attacking midfielder (or shadow striker) and two forwards are responsible for creating and scoring goals.

5) 4-3-1-2

Direct football is a popular tactic in EA Sports FC Mobile that lets you control possession and secure wins. 4-3-1-2 is a formation that is most suited to direct football tactics. The middle part of the field is loaded with players, and the triangle build-up method is a key factor in this formation. This formation is currently in the meta, providing high win rates.

Beginners can opt for this formation if they have good supportive wing-backs and forwards up front. Wing-backs like Achraf Hakimi and Raphael Guerreiro possess strong attacking and weak defending abilities. Thus, utilizing such top players in this formation can guarantee an impressive performance.

The formation requires two central defenders and two wing-backs to make the back four. Three central midfielders and one attacking midfielder play in the middle, while two strikers play up front.

