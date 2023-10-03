Top 5 Welcome to FC Mobile players to buy

EA Sports has launched FC Mobile, the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile for all mobile devices. The remodeled football game features rewarding events and opportunities for players. The first event, Welcome to EA FC Mobile, will provide the chance to buy high-rated players like Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland. Therefore, you can utilize this event to buy the top players from the Market option in EA Sports FC 2024 Mobile and build a strong squad from the start of your journey.

In this article, you will learn about the top five players to buy in the Welcome to FC Mobile event.

Note: This list reflects the views of the writer.

Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and others are the top players to buy in the Welcome to FC Mobile event

5) Kylian Mbappe

Kylian Mbappe is one of the best footballers in the world at the moment. His goal-scoring ability and dribbling skills made him a consistent performer in the sport. Due to his consistently dominating performances in different competitions, the French forward made a massive transfer to PSG, breaking multiple transfer records in football history.

In EA Sports FC 2024 Mobile, Kylian Mbappe is the highest-rated footballer alongside Erling Haaland. He has 97 sprint speed, 90 shooting, and 92 dribbling attributes, making him the quickest forward in the title. As a result, he is one of the best players to buy from the Welcome FC Mobile event.

4) Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland is a household name in the football community. He became a sensation in the Bundesliga due to his performances. The target man consistently scored goals in domestic and European competitions for Borussia Dortmund. Since joining Manchester City, he has been a challenging forward for the defenders in the Premier League.

The Norwegian striker is the featured star in EA Sports FC 2024 Mobile. He possesses exceptional finishing and positional abilities and is a powerhouse option to acquire from the Welcome to FC Mobile event.

3) Declan Rice

In modern football, defensive midfielders are an essential anchor that joins the bits and pieces of the team’s tactical structure. One of the best defensive midfielders in the world, Declan Rice, has been a buzzing name in the Premier League. The Englishman’s interceptions and tempo-controlling capabilities made him a crucial figure in the national squad and London-based club, Arsenal.

In the title, his passing, defending, and physical abilities make him an exquisite player to boost the team’s defensive and field-controlling abilities. Declan Rice is a player to watch out for in the Welcome to FC Mobile event. Check out the best tips and tricks to earn more coins to acquire the player.

2) Virgil Van Dijk

Virgin Van Dijk has arguably been the best defender in the Premier League for the past few seasons since transferring to Liverpool. He is a leader general of both the Netherlands National Football Team and Liverpool. His commanding performances in different competitions at the back made him the runner-up to Lionel Messi in the Ballon d’Or 2019.

The Dutch defender is a prominent name in the defender's category in EA Sports FC 2024 Mobile. He is a complete defender in the title, possessing commendable defense, physical, and passing attributes. Virgin Van Dijk can be the trump card acquisition for your roster from the Welcome to FC Mobile event.

1) Heung-min Son

Heung-min Son is the new captain of Tottenham Hotspurs for the season 2023-24. A fan-favorite figure for the London-based club, the South Korean winger is a leader on and off the field. Due to consistent performances, the Spurs captain’s creative plays have been a threat against the Premier League defenders.

Heung-min Son is a recommended option for players to buy in the Welcome to FC Mobile event. His 87 pace, 88 shooting, and 84 dribbling attributes make him a goal-scoring threat in the title.