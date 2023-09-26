EA Sports shares Welcome to EA FC Mobile event featuring Haaland and Mbappe

EA Sports has announced Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe as the highest-rated cards for the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event. This will be the first event in the rebranded version of FIFA Mobile. It will be available in the game from today (September 26) and will be live until October 26. The news of Haaland and Mbappe's inclusion has already created a great deal of excitement among mobile football gamers across the globe.

Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe's base cards will be the most lucrative items in the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event

Earlier today, EA Sports took to the title's official Twitter handle to announce a new Welcome to EA FC Mobile event. According to the announcement, gamers will be able to claim great welcome gifts (including Welcome players like Mbappe and Halaand) once they play matches, skill games, and participate in the Challenge Mode to earn points.

Here's a look at the lucrative player cards set to be added in the Welcome event of the rebranded version:

Erling Haaland - 93 - ST

Kylian Mbappe - 93 - ST

Declan Rice - 92 - CDM

Virgil Van Dijk - 91 - CB

Neymar Jr. - 91 - LW

Son Heung-min - 90 - LW

Marquinhos - 89 - ST

Memphis Depay - 89 - ST

Enzo Fernandez - 88 - CM

Aymeric Laporte - 88 -CB

Ousmane Dembele - 88 - ST

Randal Kolo Muani - 88 - ST

Joao Cancelo - 88 - ST

Franck Kessie - 87 - CDM

Joao Felix - 87 - ST

Theo Hernandez - 87 - ST

Nicolo Zaniolo - 86 - RM

Sofyan Amrabat - 86 - CDM

Sergi Darder - 86 - ST

Andre Silva - 86 - ST

Brahim Diaz - 86 - ST

Robert Sanchez - 85 - GK

Ansu Fati - 84 - LW

Ryan Gravenberch - 84 - CM

Mohammed Kudus - 84 - RW

Dodi Lukebakio - 84 - ST

Georginio Wijnaldum - 83 - CM

Daley Blind - 82 - ST

Legend cards will sell for high prices in the EA FC Mobile market

While Haaland and Mbappe top the normal base cards, a list of legends has also been announced by EA Sports. The legend cards were great attractions in FIFA Mobile's Founders Event. Hence, they will also be hot-selling items in the new season.

Here's an overview of the legends set to be added in the Welcome to EA FC Mobile event:

Garrincha

Socrates

Marco Van Basten

Lothar Matthaus

Luis Figo

Samuel Eto'o

Ricardo Carvalho

Fernando Hierro

Robert Pires

Wayne Rooney

Vincent Kompany

Ashley Cole

Dimitar Berbatov

With so many great cards up for grabs, gamers across the globe will be trying to add as many of them as possible to their lineup to win more Division Rivals and event mode matches.