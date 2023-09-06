FIFA Mobile celebrates 50 million Founders, offers Pioneer player for free

Earlier today, the developers of FIFA Mobile, EA Sports, took to the game's official social media handles to announce that the title has achieved the feat of garnering 50 million Founders in the ongoing Founders Event. The announcement has added to the excitement of gamers, creating a buzz among FIFA enthusiasts around the world.

In the announcement, EA Sports confirmed that the Founders participating in the event will be entitled to receive a 114 OVR Pioneer player, Youssoufa Moukoko, who they can add to their main lineup.

FIFA Mobile Founders get stunning rewards, including a free Pioneer Player

Last night, FIFA Mobile gamers across the globe helped the title reach the goal of having 50 million Founders for the upcoming EA FC Mobile version. To celebrate the milestone, the developers unlocked all the rewards available in the 'Be a Founder' chapter and stayed true to their promise of offering amazing rewards to users for becoming Founders.

Here's an overview of all the rewards that players can get from the 'Be a Founder' chapter in the Founders Event:

5 million founders - Random 108+ OVR Founders Player

10 million founders - 1250 Gems

20 million founders - 1000 Skill Boost

30 million founders - Founder Hype Animated Emote

40 million founders - Scouting Points

50 million founders - 114 OVR - ST - Youssoufa Moukoko

Youssoufa Moukoko is a rising star in world football. He has had great performances on the pitch for both his national side (Germany) and the club he represents (Borussia Dortmund). Hence, the addition of his Pioneer card in FIFA Mobile is justified.

For those unaware, the 114 OVR Pioneer card of Youssoufa Moukoko will be carried over to the rebranded version of the game, EA FC Mobile, when it launches on September 26. However, the overall rating will be decreased to comply with the other available player cards in the new season.

New users must note that more Pioneer players can be obtained from the other chapters in the Founders Event. They can play the different Milestone matches to get a captain's armband that they can then exchange to get a Pioneer Captain from the Transition chapter. They can get hold of the cards of legends like Javier Zanetti, Steven Gerrard, and Raul Gonzalez.