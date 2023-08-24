FIFA Mobile Founders Event guide: Milestone matches, Pioneer captains, and more

Earlier today, EA Sports introduced the Founders Event promo in FIFA Mobile. This ended a long wait for gamers of the mobile variant, who have been eagerly waiting for the promo's launch since its initial announcement by the developers. The promo offers kits, items, and player cards that can be carried over to the rebranded EA FC Mobile (set to release on September 26). Amongst the player cards, the craze for the Pioneer captains is unmatched.

Everything to know about Milestone matches in the new Founders Event promo in FIFA Mobile

The Founders Event promo in FIFA Mobile has introduced four different chapters. Once you become a founder in the first chapter, Be a Founder, you can easily unlock the three other chapters: Club Building, Milestone matches, and Transition.

Snippet from FIFA Mobile highlighting Milestone matches in Founders Event promo

You need to play a total of 12 Milestone matches (three historic matches from each of the last four seasons) to get a Captain Armband that you can exchange in the Transition chapter.

Here's a look at the matches added in the Founders Event:

2022 - 2023

Saudi Arabia vs. Argentina - Play against Argentina with the scoreline 0-1 after 20 minutes

Argentina vs. France - Play against France with the scoreline 0-0 from the start of the match

Manchester City vs. Real Madrid - Play against Real Madrid with the scoreline 1-1 after 20 minutes

2021 - 2022

Real Madrid vs. Paris Saint-Germain - Play against Paris Saint-Germain with the scoreline 0-2 after 45 minutes

Villarreal vs. Bayern Munich - Play against Bayern Munich with the scoreline 1-1 after 45 minutes

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City - Play against Manchester City with the scoreline 0-2 after 45 minutes

2020 - 2021

Leicester City vs. Manchester City - Play against Argentina with the scoreline 0-1 after 20 minutes

Chelsea vs. Manchester City - Play against Argentina with the scoreline 0-1 after 20 minutes

Switzerland vs. France - Play against Argentina with the scoreline 0-1 after 20 minutes

2019 - 2020

Liverpool vs. Chelsea - Play against Chelsea with the scoreline 0-0 after 20 minutes

Bayern Munich vs. Barcelona - Play against Barcelona with the scoreline 0-2 after 5 minutes

Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain - Play against Paris Saint-Germain with the scoreline 0-0 after 60 minutes

2018 - 2019

Juventus vs. Atlético de Madrid - Play against Atlético de Madrid with the scoreline 0-2 after 45 minutes

Liverpool vs. Barcelona - Play against Barcelona with the scoreline 0-3 after 5 minutes

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Ajax - Play against Ajax with the scoreline 0-3 after 45 minutes

FIFA Mobile users playing Milestone matches will also receive 100 Scouting Points and 30,000 FIFA Coins for free every match.

FIFA Mobile players can obtain Pioneer captains from the Transition chapter

A total of three player cards have been added as 116 OVR Pioneer Captains (redeemable after exchanging the Captain's armband obtained from Milestone matches) in the new Transition chapter in the Founders Event promo that can be carried over to EA FC Mobile. Here's an overview of the cards:

ST Raul

CM Gerrard

RB Zanetti

Furthermore, the Transition chapter in the new Founders Event promo will also help you get Pioneer players, including Haaland and Bellingham, in the upcoming weeks.