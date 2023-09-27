Top 5 clubs in EA FC 24 with the highest transfer budgets in Manager Mode

EA FC 24, the rebranded version of the FIFA series, launches on 29 September 2023 on PC and consoles. The FIFA franchise’s manager mode was one of the most popular formats across all platforms, and players were always on the lookout for the right club with a high budget, which would allow them to acquire the top stars of the title without trouble. Moreover, it also helps you to maintain a beguiling profit margin and wage budget.

Players will be happy to know that EA FC 24 has jotted down the transfer budgets according to the real-life financial health of the clubs from different leagues. Unsurprisingly, the winners of the different leagues and European tournaments top the charts. The five clubs listed below are financially healthiest in the title.

5 clubs with the highest transfer budgets in Manager Mode of EA FC 24, ranked

5) Liverpool FC

Transfer budget: £155,870,000 million

Liverpool FC is the fifth richest club in Manager Mode of EA FC 24. Since Jurgen Klopp took over, Liverpool has seen an overturn in their fortune when it comes to winning silverware. Considered one of the best football clubs in the world, Liverpool FC is a wise choice to start your career in the Manager Mode.

Players like Alexis MacAllister, Mohammad Salah, and Dominik Szoboszlai are the key players in the base squad. However, with a big budget like that, players can upgrade the roster and make it stronger without worrying.

4) Real Madrid CF

Transfer budget: £182,900,000 million

Real Madrid CF is one of the greatest clubs in the history of football. The 14-time UEFA Champions League winner is one of the most popular choices for players to start their career in the Manager Mode. Unsurprisingly, this Spanish club has an enormous transfer budget in the title.

The club's midfield and goalkeeping positions look sorted, but Karim Benzema’s absence led to the club not having a star striker. However, you can utilize the transfer budget to buy strikers and center defenders to strengthen the squad and the overall depth of the team's playbook in EA FC 24.

3) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG)

Transfer budget: £224,990,000 million

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is well-known for spending big money in the real-life transfer market. They have dominated the French league (Ligue 1) with consecutive league title wins and significant transfers. Based on that, PSG has one of the highest transfer budgets in the Manager or Career Mode of EA FC 24.

The squad of Kylian Mbappe, Achraf Hakimi, and the newly transferred Milan Skriniar has a mixture of young blood and veterans of the sport. You can use the transfer budget to add firepower to the midfield and bring in decent youngsters for the future in the Manager Mode of EA FC 24.

2) Manchester United

Transfer budget: £227,860,000 million

Manchester United has spent a huge chunk of money to upgrade their squad in the last few years. Unfortunately for them, it didn’t help the Premier League giant win silverware in domestic or European competitions. Therefore, with a budget of over 200 million euros in EA FC 24, you can create a squad that finally brings glory back to the Red Devils.

You can upgrade the team as you see fit, but credible goal-scorers who can synergize well with the rest of the squad should ideally be a priority, since this is the area where Manchester United is currently lacking. Using the transfer budget to acquire notable names like Kylian Mbappe and Victor Osimhen will impact your Manager Mode career in EA FC 24.

1) Manchester City

Transfer budget: £243,160,000 million

To no one's surprise, Manchester City possesses the highest transfer budget in Manager Mode of EA FC 24. Manchester City dominated every competition in the 2022-23 season, and players like Bernando Silva, Erling Haaland, and Kevin de Bruyne were the stars in achieving the feat.

A transfer budget of 243 million euros will help you create your ultimate dream team on the other side of Manchester. Adding depth to the goalkeeping and midfield positions will be a feasible option. Moreover, you can target to break the historic three-peat by Real Madrid with the ultimate dream team.

The list includes the clubs that are most sound financially in the Manager Mode of EA FC 24. Check out how to complete SBCs in the title to start your Ultimate Team journey.