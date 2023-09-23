EA FC 24 The Red-and-Blues SBC - How to complete, rewards, and more

The Red-and-Blues SBC is the second resource-item challenge of FC 24, which went live on September 23, 2023. This SBC belongs to the ongoing Nike MadReady promo, which has featured some amazing additions so far. Tonight's resource-item challenge is focused on cards from PSG, who has become a modern-day giant in world football.

Resource item challenges aren't as lucrative as those featuring special footballer cards. However, they're popular due to their ease of completion. Moreover, they can reward you with useful packs that have great importance at all times. The first task is to estimate the completion cost of the Red-and-Blues SBC. This will help you to determine if it's worth attempting the challenge in the first place.

Cheapest Red-and-Blues SBC solutions in FC 24

The Red-and-Blues SBC is a pretty beginner-friendly challenge in FC 24, and completing it shouldn't be too much of an issue. You can get a useful pack by meeting the stipulations required to complete the challenge.

Task: Red-and-Blues SBC

Min. 1 Player from: Paris SG

Max. Clubs in Squad: 5

Min. 7 Players from the same League

Min. 1 Player: Rare

Min. Team Rating: 75

Min. Squad Total Chemistry Points: 22

The latest resource-item SBC will cost around 6,000 coins if you get all the fodder from the market. However, the bulk of the cost depends on whether you have a PSG card in your collection. This will dramatically reduce the completion cost, and you can do more by using the other cards from your inventory as well.

The SBC is available for the next two days as of writing (September 23). This leaves you with little time to grind for the fodder, but you can wait for the Squad Battle rewards, which come out on September 24, 2023. You will get several packs based on your performance over the last three days, which can land you some great cards.

After completing the latest resource item challenge, you will earn a Prime Electrum Players Pack. The pack has an estimated value between 13,000 and 15,000 FUT coins, but it all depends on your luck in FC 24.

All rewards from the pack will be tradeable. If you're in luck, the challenge could be quite valuable to complete.