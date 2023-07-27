EA FC 24 PSG players predicted ratings

Virtual football fans of Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are anticipating the arrival of EA FC 24 eagerly. PSG is one of the best teams in the game, due to their dominant lineup and aggressive style of play, which has earned them a sizable fanbase. It is anticipated that their performance in the 2022-2023 season will significantly translate into EA's upcoming title.

PSG have grown to be incredibly well-liked among gamers over the years because of their immersive and imposing virtual football experience. Many of their players have also entered FUT teams created by gamers. The lineup is ready to continue ruling the virtual field with the arrival of EA FC 24.

PSG players in EA FC 24 are expected to have an upgraded overall rating

The club had some major success (Image via Getty)

The 2022-2023 season had its share of highs and lows for the team. They demonstrated their promise at home by defeating Nantes 4-0 and winning the Trophee des Champions. With 85 points, they also won Ligue 1 for the 11th time, one point better than Lens.

However, they encountered some difficulties as they were eliminated by Marseille and Real Madrid in the Round of 16 of the Coupe de France and the Champions League, respectively. Their player ratings are likely to reflect this performance, which makes PSG a creative option for virtual gamers.

In 2023, the team's management took important decisions with the future in mind. The selection of Luis Enrique as the team's new manager demonstrates their commitment to winning the coveted Champions League championship.

Additionally, PSG bolstered their team by bringing in marquee players like Lucas Hernandez, Kang-In Lee, and Marco Asensio. Gamers will have a lot of skill to master and plan thanks to these acquisitions, which are guaranteed to improve the team's overall performance in EA FC 24.

The French giants have shown a consistent dominating form (Image via Getty)

There were exits along with new arrivals. It was expected that fans would say farewell to stars like El Cadaille Bitshiabu and Eric Ebime, but Lionel Messi's exit was the most momentous. While this could have an impact on the team's rating as a whole, it also gives players the chance to come up with some original plays in the virtual football environment.

Here's a list of PSG footballers, their expected ratings for EA FC 24, and how they differ from FIFA 23:

Goalkeepers

Keylor Navas - 88

Alexandre Letellier - 68 (-1)

Sergio Rico - 74 (-2)

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 87 (-2)

Louis Mouquet - 63

Defenders

Sergio Ramos - 84 (-1)

Layvin Kurzawa - 75

Danilo Pereira - 80 (-1)

Marquinhos - 88 (+1)

Juan Bernat - 78 (-4)

Milan Skriniar - 85 (-1)

Lucas Hernandez - 84

Presnel Kimpembe - 83

Abdou Diallo - 78

Nordi Mukiele - 80

Achraf Hakimi - 85

Colin Dagba - 73 (-1)

Timothee Pembele - 70 (+2)

Nuno Mendes - 81 (+1)

Midfielders

Neymar - 89 (-1)

Georginio Wijnaldum - 80 (-4)

Marco Verratti - 87

Leandro Peredes - 80 (-1)

Renato Sanches - 79 (-1)

Fabian Ruiz - 83 (+1)

Carlos Soler - 83 (+2)

Kang-In Lee - 77 (+3)

Manuel Ugarte - 78 (+4)

Vitinha - 80 (+2)

Edouard Michut - 66

Ismael Gharbi - 64

Cher Ndour - 77

Warren Zaïre-Emery - 71

Forwards

Julian Draxler - 79

Mauro Icardi - 79 (-4)

Marco Asensio - 83

Kylian Mbappe - 91

Kenny Nagera - 63

Hugo Ekitike - 76 (+4)

Ilyes Housni - 66

High hopes from PSG star Kylian Mbappe in EA FC 24

Kylian Mbappe who dominates the Center Forward position (Image via Getty)

The 2022-2023 season was amazing for Kylian Mbappe. With 40 goals across all competitions, the 24-year-old French attacker finished as PSG's top scorer. Even with the difficult loss to Argentina, his incredible performances carried over to the World Cup, where he was the leading goal scorer with eight goals. His amazing hat-trick in the championship game demonstrated his virtual prowess.

PSG's virtual lineup in EA FC 24 will be a potent offensive force with Mbappe running the line. Because of his speed and goal-scoring talent, he is one of the most desired footballers by managers and players.

With its mixture of successes and failures, the clubs's 2022-2023 season performance is expected to have a big influence on EA FC 24. A superb virtual team led by Kylian Mbappe and reinforced by fresh additions under manager Luis Enrique will be available for virtual managers to control.

Thus, leading PSG to a true European triumph and establishing their own history in the fascinating realm of virtual football will not be a challenging task.