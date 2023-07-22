3 things to expect from the EA FC 24 Career Mode Deep Dive

EA Sports has provided fans with a comprehensive schedule of their Deep Dives for the various aspects of EA FC 24. With the Gameplay Deep Dive showcasing the various new in-game mechanics and changes introduced in the upcoming title, fans will have high expectations from future reveals, especially the one regarding Career Mode.

Career Mode is arguably the most popular offline game mode in the history of the series, with fans of the sport attempting to step into the shoes of professional athletes and managers to live vicariously in the virtual world. With EA FC 24 promising to provide the most immersive and authentic footballing experience, the community is expecting big things from the upcoming Deep Dive.

Note: This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions.

The Career Mode Deep Dive for EA FC 24 is scheduled to arrive in July

1) Dynamic Moments

EA Sports heavily emphasized this new feature during their marketing and promotional process for the upcoming title. As the name suggests, this feature will include various cutscenes depicting different important moments throughout the course of the season. It will be implemented in both player and manager career modes, much to the excitement of Career Mode enthusiasts.

When it comes to Player Career Mode, these moments could include a trophy win, the Balon D'Or ceremony, an award presentation for Player of the Month/Man of the Match, and much more. You can also expect post-match interviews and much more with this exciting new feature in EA FC 24, adding to the game's realism.

In Manager Career Mode, this will extend to half-time team talk sessions, touchline antics, pre-match press conferences, and much more. Signing players will also become a more elaborate affair, with them being unveiled in front of an audience in EA FC 24. You can expect more details regarding this feature in the upcoming Deep Dive.

2) Spectate Mode in Manager Career

This will arguably be the most revolutionary feature to be introduced to Career Mode in EA FC 24. Leaks and rumors on social media have suggested that players will finally be able to watch games from the sidelines in Manager Career Mode, and this feature has now been confirmed by EA Sports.

In earlier iterations of the series, the only way to play the mode was to either control the team yourself or simulate games after setting the tactics and instructions beforehand. However, a Spectate Mode will provide an additional level of immersion to the gameplay, letting you truly experience what it feels like to be a manager in the sport at the highest level.

Those will be hoping for confirmation of this feature in the upcoming Career Mode Deep Dive for EA FC 24, as well as more news about tactical features in Manager Career.

3) Possibility of an Online mode

While this is more of a wishlist item than a confirmed feature, Online Career Mode will totally overhaul the way the game is played in EA FC 24. Fans have been asking for this feature for years, and there has been some speculation on social media that hints at this wish finally being granted.

An Online mode would bring a host of new players to the game mode, as you will finally be able to play this entertaining game mode with your friends or against strangers. Gaming is a social activity, and it makes a lot of sense for EA Sports to integrate online features into one of their most popular modes.

With the franchise being rebranded as EA Sports FC, this is the perfect opportunity for the developers to add features that have never been seen before. They have already adopted this approach with modes like Ultimate Team, especially with women and men now being part of the same team.