What team is Messi on in EA FC 24? Current team and predicted ratings explored

As we eagerly await the release of EA FC 24, fans have been curious about the legendary footballer Lionel Messi's in-game overall rating. The 36-year-old Argentinian currently wears the Inter Miami jersey in the MLS, a team based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The player has broken some incredible records in his career, including 808 goals in 1029 appearances, seven Ballons d'Or, and 42 trophies. There are rumors of a potential downgrade to the World Cup winner's rating in the upcoming title, but nothing has been officially confirmed as of this writing.

Inter Miami, co-founded by none other than the soccer icon David Beckham in 2018, began its journey in the MLS in 2020. However, their 2023 season has been filled with challenges, leaving them ending the season at the bottom of the Eastern Conference with only 18 points from 22 games. It'll be interesting to see how the club's major change will affect their rating and performance in EA FC 24.

Inter Miami and Lionel Messi will potentially receive multiple upgrades in EA FC 24

Messi on the training ground at Miami CF (Image via Getty)

As for Messi's speculated rating in EA FC 24, whispers say it might be his lowest since FIFA 08. Such a downfall is understandable, considering his age and play style, which has changed recently. Although he remains a world-class talent, he is not as dominant on the field as he once was.

In the midst of these club challenges, Lionel Messi's arrival has injected hope into Inter Miami. His debut for the team was nothing but a spectacular performance. He came off the bench and netted an extraordinary winning free-kick in extra time against Cruz Azul on July 21.

The club's expected performance ratings in EA FC 24, and the difference from FIFA 23, offer a glimpse into their efforts and changes.

Goalkeepers

Drake Callender - 64 (+10)

Nick Marsman - 67 (-3)

Carlos Dos Santos - 54

Cole Jensen - 66

Defenders

Kamal Miller - 72 (-2)

Jordi Alba - 85 (-2)

Serhiy Kryvtsov - 74

DeAndre Yedlin - 70 (-3)

Franco Negri - 71 (+6)

Christopher McVey - 64

Ian Fray - 56

Harvey Neville - 55

Ryan Sailor - 59 (+3)

Noah Allen - 56 (+1)

Israel Boatwright - 54

Midfielders

Sergio Busquets - 85 (+1)

Dixon Arroyo - 69 (+1)

Victor Ulloa - 63 (-2)

Jean Mota - 71 (+2)

Gregore - 73 (+1)

Edison Azcona - 56

David Ruiz - 56

Lawson Sunderland - 56

Benjamin Cremaschi - 55

Diego Gomez - 60

Forwards

Lionel Messi - 89 (-4)

Josef Martinez - 77 (-1)

Corentin Jean - 71 (+1)

Robert Taylor - 67

Nicolas Stefanelli - 68 (-1)

Leonardo Campana - 68

Shanyder Borgelin - 54

Robbie Robinson - 64

Felipe Vanencia - 50

Messi celebrates winning freekick goal at his Miami CF debut (Image via Getty)

It will be interesting to see how Messi's in-game attributes in EA FC 24 are affected if the rumors are true. His skills in dribbling, passing, and finishing are likely to remain high, but there could be differences in his pace and physical capabilities.

Miami CF team discussion in a crucial game (Image via Getty)

Inter Miami's current struggles on the field have led to some major changes. Head coach Phil Neville was let go in June and replaced by Javier Morales. While it's too early to predict the future for Inter Miami, the signing of Messi, Busquets, and Jordi Alba could potentially lead to a turnaround in their results for the upcoming EA FC 24.

One of the primary reasons behind Inter Miami's lackluster season has been that their defense has been leaky. They conceded 37 goals, making them one of the teams with the highest goals scored against in the league.

It is important for them must address their defensive weaknesses and bolster their goal-scoring capabilities to secure a spot in the playoffs. Only time will reveal the team's fate, but fans remain hopeful that Messi's magic will ignite a resurgence for the club and the overall performance in EA FC 24.