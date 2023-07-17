Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo ratings in EA Sports FC 24 leak online

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo's ratings in the EA Sports FC 24 game have been leaked online. The gaming company has ended its long-time collaboration with FIFA, meaning that the game is now named EA Sports FC 24.

Ronaldo has received a 83 rating in the game, according to the leak, while Messi is rated 88. Both superstar forwards are nearing the end of their respective illustrious careers.

Ronaldo is 38, while Messi is two years younger, which means neither superstar is getting any younger. Their ratings have dropped accordingly as well after both had a rating of over 90 for most of their career.

For the upcoming game, Cristiano Ronaldo has a pace rating of 74, shot rating of 83, 77 passing, 85 dribbling and 72 physicality. Lionel Messi, meanwhile, has 75 pace, 71 dribbling, 87 shooting, 88 passing and 57 physicality rating.

The game is set to release on September 29. Erling Haaland, Vinicius Junior, Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford are the cover stars.

Erling Haaland was recently compared with Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

With Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi approaching the tail ends of their careers, fans are keen to uncover the torch bearer of the duo in world football. Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland are tipped to take over the role.

Haaland scored 52 goals for Manchester City last season as the Cityzens won the European treble. Former City captain Ilkay Gundogan compared the Norwegian striker with Ronaldo and Messi (via Hindustan Times):

"I was so surprised how someone could be that talented and still have the will to be even better every single day. He’s never satisfied. I feel like there are no limits for him. Messi and Ronaldo are the only comparison for the level he could reach."

While Haaland's qualities as a player are undeniable, to reach Ronaldo and Messi's numbers, he will need to be at the peak of his powers for the next 15 years.