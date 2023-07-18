5 amazing changes coming to EA FC 24 gameplay

EA Sports has finally shed some light on the brand-new features and improvements made to gameplay in the upcoming EA FC 24 title. The developers are at the forefront of sports simulation and continue to innovate every year, providing fans with the most immersive and authentic depiction of the sport we all know and love.

While the latest Deep-Dive revealed a plethora of information, some key features stood out as the most groundbreaking due to their potential to influence the meta of EA FC 24 massively.

Playstyle and 4 other remarkable changes could revolutionize gameplay in EA FC 24

1) Hypermotion V

Hypermotion V is arguably the most significant feature the developers focused on during the gameplay trailer and the deep dive. The Hypermotion system was introduced during FIFA 22. It was improved upon in FIFA 23, but with EA FC 24 and the introduction of Hypermotion V, gameplay will be elevated to a whole new level.

The V stands for Volumetric Capture Technology, which allows EA Sports to capture frames from real-life football matches during actual games to create animations for similar scenarios on the virtual pitch. This adds a sense of realism and authenticity to the gameplay, delivering an immersive experience for football fans.

This will significantly impact the gameplay's feel and the in-game abilities of various players. With EA FC 24 promising to be highly realistic, world-class athletes will be even more effective in-game regardless of specific stat and attribute deficiencies.

2) Changes to AcceleRATE

With AcceleRATE being an essential aspect of Hypermotion, it is no surprise that an overhaul to the latter will also herald the arrival of new running styles. EA Sports has confirmed the addition of a more diverse and comprehensive set of running styles that could impact the meta of EA FC 24.

Instead of the usual three variations of lengthy, explosive, and controlled, the new system will have seven distinctions: Lengthy, Mostly Lengthy, Controlled Lengthy, Controlled, Controlled Explosive, Mostly Explosive, and Explosive. This will create more of a separation in the running animation between various athletes, adding more personality to their style of play.

3) PlayStyles

PlayStyles is a new addition to EA FC 24 that could potentially replace and improve the pre-existing Traits system. These styles are perks characteristic of the particular footballer, allowing them to perform better than their stats suggest.

These PlayStyles are divided into categories based on the aspect of the game that they influence, such as scoring, defending, dribbling, passing, physical, and goalkeeping. Not only will these provide a more faithful depiction of these footballers on the virtual pitch, but they will also affect the meta of the game.

4) Crossplay in VOLTA and Pro Clubs

Crossplay was introduced to the series in FIFA 23. It was a complete game-changer, allowing gamers to play against and with others on different platforms as long as they possess the same game version. However, Pro Clubs and VOLTA were omitted from this spectacular new feature, much to the disappointment of fans around the globe.

Pro Clubs is one of the most entertaining game modes in the series. With gaming being a social activity, assuming the role of a single player in a squad full of online teammates offers a fantastic experience. In EA FC 24, VOLTA and Pro Clubs will have crossplay availability.

5) Updated Frostbite engine features

The football simulation titles by EA Sports are fueled by the Frostbite Engine, and with EA FC 24, the developers have tweaked and optimized these mechanics to an unprecedented level. These changes will improve the visual experience offered by the title, with player animations, faces, movements, and even the fabric of the jerseys being more realistic than ever before.