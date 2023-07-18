EA FC 24 gameplay deep-dive: Complete list of all PlayStyles confirmed

With the arrival of the newly released Gameplay deep-dive by EA Sports, fans can access more information about the brand new PlayStyles feature of EA FC 24. While not confirmed by the developers themselves, this system seems to be an improved and more influential version of the Traits system, adding a whole new level of personality and authenticity to virtual athletes.

Based on the information provided by the developers, the system will be classified into two separate sections: PlayStyles and PlayStyles+. Both have similar characteristics, but the latter has added buffs to the stats and performance capabilities of the player. With such a promising feature arriving in EA FC 24, gamers will be curious about the various styles included.

There will be 34 distinct PlayStyles based on player roles in EA FC 24

It comes as no surprise that PlayStyles will depend on the role occupied by the footballer on the virtual pitch. Both PlayStyles and PlayStyles+ will be demarcated based on the aspect of the game being altered, with divisions based on Scoring, Passing, Ball Control, Defending, Physical, and Goalkeeping. This will increase the sense of realism to the players who specialize in certain areas of the beautiful game.

Which PlayStyles have been confirmed for EA FC 24?

EA Sports has revealed that there will be a total of 34 such styles in the upcoming title, with two separate levels of effectiveness based on whether the athlete possesses the PlayStyle or the PlayStyle+. These are the various styles on offer:

Scoring

Finesse Shot

Power Shot

Power Header

Dead Ball

Chip Shot

Passing

Pinged Pass

Incisive Pass

Long Ball Pass

Whipped Pass

Tiki Taka

Ball Control

First Touch

Flair

Press Proven

Rapid

Technical

Trickster

Defending

Block

Bruiser

Intercept

Jockey

Slide Tackle

Anticipate

Physical

Acrobatic

Aerial

Trivela

Relentless

Quick Step

Long Throw

Goalkeeper

Far Throw

Footwork

Cross Claimer

Rush Out

Far Reach

Quick Reflexes

While these seem similar to the traits present in previous iterations of the series, EA Sports has finally provided concrete descriptions of how each PlayStyle performs in-game. Based on the details provided in their pitch notes, certain styles stand out and will have the potential to be extremely overpowered depending on the meta of EA FC 24.

When it comes to scoring goals, the finesse shot will undoubtedly be a lethal tool. The developers put a lot of emphasis on this perk, in particular during their trailers, which could be an indication of things to come. Based on the meta tactics of previous games, Pinged Pass and Incisive Pass will also be desirable attributes, as through balls are always efficient on the virtual pitch.

Dribbling PlayStyles will probably be the most tricky to deal with. Each perk seems to be amazing on paper. Press Proven allows players to shrug off defenders in their vicinity, Trickster and Flair will allow players to humiliate defenders with skill moves, whereas Rapid blitzes defenders with pure speed in EA FC 24.